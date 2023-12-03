Bunye: Accessible cancer care for all

FULFILLING its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional and accessible cancer care to all Filipinos, AC Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ayala Corporation, recently inaugurated the 100-bed Healthway Cancer Care Hospital (HCCH) in Arca South, Taguig City.

The event was graced by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Health Secretary Ted Herbosa, AC Health Chairman Fernando Zobel de Ayala, AC Health President and CEO Paolo Borromeo, Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano and Ayala Corporation President and CEO Cezar "Bong" Consing.

HCCH is poised to make a substantial impact in the healthcare landscape with its impressive features. The facility boasts 100 beds, four specialized operating theaters, and two advanced endoscopy rooms. Moreover, it houses an expanded outpatient chemotherapy unit and an integrated outpatient department with a specialized women's health center.

President Marcos praised the Ayala group for prioritizing healthcare, especially in tackling cancer, a leading cause of death in the country. AC Health Chairman Fernando Zobel de Ayala emphasized Ayala's belief in business as a force for positive change and their collaboration with the government to address societal gaps. He highlighted Healthway Cancer Care hospital as a testament to their shared purpose, focusing on the well-being of Filipino cancer patients and their families.

Established in 2015, Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AC Health) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ayala Corporation, dedicated to providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare services to Filipinos. AC Health's portfolio includes Generika Drugstore (a pioneer in generic retail pharmacies), IE Medica and MedEthix (key players in pharmaceutical importation and distribution), Healthway and QualiMed (a network of multi-specialty clinics, ambulatory centers, and full-service hospitals), and KonsultaMD (a healthcare aggregator app offering online consultations, medicine delivery, and clinic and diagnostic booking). AC Health has effectively created an integrated healthcare ecosystem for Filipino patients through these three pillars: pharma, hospitals and clinics, and digital health.

In another notable development, on November 22, 2023, Healthway Medical Network (HMN), the hospital and clinics arm of AC Health, entered into a partnership with the Far Eastern University-Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation Inc. (FEU-NRMF) for the management of FEU-NRMF's 300-bed university hospital in Quezon City.

For 24 months commencing in January 2024, HMN will assume responsibility for the hospital's operations on behalf of FEU-NRMF. Subject to the fulfillment of specific conditions, this initial phase may evolve into a 35-year lease agreement, resulting in the complete transfer of hospital operations.

Founded in 1955, FEU-NRMF Medical Center, originally in Morayta, Manila, aimed to serve the community's healthcare needs and provide training for students in Medicine and Nursing. In 1999, it moved to Fairview, an underserved area. It's now the only Level 3 hospital in the district, offering seven fellowship and ten residency training programs, along with various degree programs in Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Radiologic Technology, Medical Laboratory Science, Physical Therapy, and Respiratory Therapy.

Providing education for every child in Muntinlupa City

Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon, in his recent Local State of the Children Report (LSCR) during the National Children's Month event, emphatically declared an end to the "sana all" (I wish) sentiment among Muntinlupe o kids. He stressed the city's commitment to providing education opportunities for every child, empowering them to dream big and work diligently to achieve those dreams.

The report highlighted various educational initiatives by the City Government, including the distribution of Balik-Eskwela kits to over 90,000 students, from kindergarten to senior high school, along with support for young learners in Day Care Centers. Moreover, Biazon discussed additional educational avenues, such as the newly-established College of Medicine, vocational training at the Muntinlupa City Technical Institute, and an expanded scholarship program.

Beyond education, the local government has implemented the "Womb to Work" program, benefiting pregnant mothers, expanded vaccination programs for infants, and the Sustainable Nutrition Augmentation Program (SNAP) to combat malnutrition among Muntinlupe o children.

Biazon emphasized that these commitments aren't mere political promises but personal pledges from one parent to another. National Children's Month, mandated by Republic Act 10661, seeks to ensure Filipino children's access to a healthy environment, quality education, and comprehensive healthcare.