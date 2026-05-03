Bunye: Accountability vs confidentiality: The Sara Duterte impeachment vote

TODAY, the House of Representatives faces a defining moment as it prepares to vote on whether to transmit the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte to the Senate. The Justice Committee has already found probable cause, citing allegations that range from the misuse of confidential funds to unexplained wealth flagged by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), and even alleged threats against the President and other officials. The decision now rests with the plenary, and the outcome will reverberate far beyond the halls of Congress.

At the heart of the impeachment case is the question of accountability. Critics point to the P125 million in confidential funds allocated to the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education, which they argue were spent without proper oversight. The AMLC disclosures, which flagged P6.77 billion worth of transactions linked to Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, have only intensified suspicions. These revelations, combined with reports of assassination threats against President Marcos Jr. and other officials, have created a volatile mix of allegations that demand scrutiny.

Yet the impeachment drama has taken an unexpected turn. In a bold counterattack, Manases Carpio filed criminal complaints against BSP Governor Eli Remolona, AMLC officials, and lawmakers, accusing them of violating the Bank Secrecy Law, the Anti-Money Laundering Act, and the Data Privacy Act. He insists that the disclosures were illegal, politically motivated, and designed to tarnish their names ahead of the 2028 elections. His move raises a fundamental question: where do we draw the line between the public’s right to know and the individual’s right to privacy? Carpio’s case underscores the tension between confidentiality and accountability, a tension that now sits at the center of our national debate.

Public sentiment is sharply divided. Reform advocates applaud the impeachment as a long-overdue step toward transparency and accountability. Duterte’s allies, on the other hand, decry the process as political persecution and warn of the erosion of financial confidentiality. Neutral observers note the clash between legal safeguards and congressional oversight, cautioning that the weaponization of AMLC data could undermine trust in the financial system. The debate has spilled into the public square, where ordinary Filipinos -- Juan and Maria -- wonder whether their leaders can be held accountable for public funds and whether institutions can balance transparency with privacy.

For Juan and Maria, this is more than a political spectacle. Every peso misused is a peso taken from classrooms, hospitals, and livelihoods. The impeachment vote is not just about one official; it is about the integrity of our institutions and the future of our democracy. It is about whether leaders can be trusted to safeguard public resources and whether the system can deliver fairness and relief to those who need it most.

As the House votes today, the nation watches with bated breath. Will accountability prevail, or will confidentiality shield those in power? Whatever the outcome, this moment will be remembered as a test of our democracy’s resolve. In the end, whether at the fuel pump or in the halls of Congress, what Filipinos ask is simple: fairness, relief, and trust in the institutions meant to serve them.

(totingbunye2000@gmail.com)