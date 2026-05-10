Bunye: Asean Summit in Cebu: Unity amid global uncertainty

WHEN Southeast Asian leaders gathered last week in Cebu under the banner “Navigating Our Future, Together,” it wasn’t just about handshakes and photo ops. It was about standing together as stewards of a region facing storms -- geopolitical, economic, and digital -- and trying to anchor unity in uncertain waters.

The Philippines showed what hosting really means. With over 7,000 security personnel deployed, hospitals on “code blue,” and coastal patrols on alert, the fragility of peace was clear. But it also proved something bigger: our islands can be more than contested territory -- they can be a meeting ground for cooperation.

One of the standout ideas was the Asean Maritime Center. It’s not just another bureaucratic office; it’s a symbol. In a time when the South China Sea bristles with rival claims and foreign warships, the center could be a lighthouse -- helping nations coordinate, build trust, and remind everyone that shared seas demand shared stewardship.

Cybersecurity also loomed large. Leaders admitted the next battlefield may not be on the waves but in the wires. Collective defense against cyberattacks isn’t optional anymore -- it’s existential. For Juan and Maria, who depend on digital remittances, online schooling, and mobile banking, this isn’t abstract policy. It’s personal.

Back home, governance showed its two faces. On one side, the Energy Regulatory Commission offered relief by suspending power disconnections. On the other, Senator Lacson’s flood control scam probe exposed systemic rot. Relief and rot -- two sides of governance Filipinos must constantly reconcile.

Cebu wasn’t all heavy talk, though. It also carried lighter banners: La Salle’s march toward the UAAP crown, Alex Eala’s triumph in the Rome opener, and Filipiniana’s entry into Sydney’s film festival. These aren’t distractions -- they’re soft power. They remind the world that resilience isn’t only measured in GDP but in pride, artistry, and play.

The Cebu summit is a mirror. It reflects a region striving for unity while acknowledging its fractures. For the Philippines, it’s a chance to lead -- not by force, but by convening, proposing, and embodying resilience.

As the Psalm says: “Behold, how good and pleasant it is when brethren dwell together in unity.” Cebu’s challenge is to make that unity more than a verse -- to make it policy, practice, and promise.

(totingbunye2000@gmail.com)