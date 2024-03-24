Bunye: Ayala Corporation celebrates 190 years of excellence and compassion

AYALA Corporation, the Philippines' foremost conglomerate, commemorates a significant milestone as it marks its 190th anniversary with a celebration that epitomizes its enduring values of excellence and compassion.

Dubbed "Ayala Beats @ 190," the festivities held on March 8, 2024, at the Ayala Triangle Gardens saw over 8,000 employees from across the Ayala Group come together, with an additional 3,200 participating online. The event was a testament to Ayala's unwavering commitment to its people and the communities it serves.

In a heartwarming display of malasakit, Ayala employees generously contributed hygiene kits in exchange for tickets to the evening's concert. These kits will benefit inmates at Bilibid Prison, women's correctional facilities, local schools, and families within the community. This act of kindness exemplifies Ayala's core values and its dedication to making a positive impact on society.

AC President and CEO, Bong Consing, remarked, "This celebration truly embodies our core value of malasakit. The generosity and compassion shown by our employees reflect the heart of Ayala."

The event featured the much-anticipated JZA Cup Street Dance Competition, a concert showcasing top Filipino artists such as SB19, Bamboo, KZ Tandingan, and a special jam session with Apl.de.Ap and (surprise!) BPI President and CEO TG Limcaoco. Mr. Pure Energy, Gary Valenciano, capped the celebration.

Attendees, including Ayala Group CEOs, Ayala Corporation Mancom members and members of the Zobel de Ayala Family, were treated to free-flowing food and drinks, fostering a sense of camaraderie and appreciation for Ayala's dedicated workforce.

AC Chairman, Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, expressed gratitude towards the employees, stating, "Our people have been the source of Ayala's strength, success, and relevance. I am proud and thankful for all who have contributed to our journey."

In addition to celebrating its employees, Ayala Corporation also reaffirmed its commitment to the Filipino people. Through its businesses spanning real estate, banking, digital solutions, renewable energy, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and mobility sectors, Ayala continues to empower communities and foster Filipino pride. Its social responsibility arm, Ayala Foundation, focuses on making communities productive, creative, self-reliant, and proud to be Filipino.

As Ayala Corporation enters its 190th year, it remains steadfast in its mission to build a better future for all Filipinos, guided by the enduring values of excellence, integrity, and compassion.

Quezon City's Calorie Count Ordinance: A Step Towards Healthier Choices

In a move that could potentially reshape the way Quezon City residents approach dining out, Mayor Joy Belmonte has given the green light to an ordinance mandating restaurants, fast-food chains, and other food establishments in the city to display the calorie count of each serving of their menu items. It's a decision that holds significant promise for public health and deserves commendation.

The rationale behind the ordinance is simple yet powerful: to empower citizens with the information they need to make healthier food choices. By having easy access to accurate calorie content, consumers can navigate menus more conscientiously, aligning their selections with their dietary goals and health needs.

While the ordinance extends its reach to larger establishments initially, with smaller ones encouraged to follow suit voluntarily, Mayor Belmonte has gone a step further by promising incentives for those who proactively comply.

Of course, change of this magnitude doesn't happen overnight. Recognizing the need for a gradual transition, the ordinance outlines different timelines for compliance across various types of food businesses. This measured approach ensures that all stakeholders can adapt to the new requirements effectively, minimizing disruption while maximizing impact.

Crucially, the Department of Health (DOH) stands firmly behind this initiative, underscoring the critical role of informed decision-making in combating the rise of non-communicable diseases such as obesity, heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

By encouraging Filipinos to embrace balanced diets and reduce their consumption of calorie-dense processed foods, the DOH aligns with the ordinance's objectives, amplifying its potential to effect positive change.

Local health data paints a sobering picture of the current state of affairs, with overweight or obese individuals and high blood pressure cases prevalent in Quezon City. These statistics serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for action, highlighting the profound impact that lifestyle choices can have on public health outcomes.

In this context, the calorie count ordinance is a clear symbol of the local government's dedication to the health of its people. By encouraging clear information, responsibility, and smart choices about food, Quezon City is leading the way for other cities to create healthier communities across the country.

