Bunye: BPI at 175: A legacy of light, trust, and nation-building

THE Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) marked its 175th anniversary recently with a solemn thanksgiving mass at the Manila Cathedral, officiated by Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula. The mass gathered directors and officers of BPI and its subsidiaries, led by Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala (JAZA) and President and CEO Jose Teodoro “TG” Limcaoco.

At the conclusion of the liturgy, JAZA and TG presided over a moving Passing the Light Forward Ceremony, a ritual that underscored continuity, stewardship, and shared responsibility. Later in the evening, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona reminded guests of BPI’s historic beginnings as the country’s de facto central bank, issuing the Pesos Fuertes—a testament to its foundational role in Philippine financial history.

Gratitude and Generational Stewardship

In his message, JAZA framed the celebration as an act of thanksgiving. He emphasized that BPI’s longevity is not merely measured in years but in how faithfully each generation prepares the next. The light, he said, symbolizes hope, courage, and the enduring principles of integrity, excellence, trust, and service to the Filipino people.

“The light is not owned by one person or one generation,” JAZA reminded. “It is carried forward, strengthened, and entrusted to each new group of leaders and employees.”

This theme of generational stewardship resonated deeply. For JAZA, the institution’s mission extends beyond banking. It is about nation-building -- supporting dreams, strengthening communities, and contributing to progress. The ceremony was not only a commemoration of history but a call to ensure that future generations inherit a stronger institution.

Trust and Innovation with Purpose

TG Limcaoco’s message complemented JAZA’s vision by focusing on trust as BPI’s greatest legacy. Over 175 years, he said, the bank’s most significant achievement has been the trust of generations of Filipinos -- earned through service, not inherited.

“Trust comes from putting every customer at the center of all that we do,” TG declared. He reminded the audience that trust is built “every conversation, every transaction, every innovation, every promise kept.”

TG also highlighted innovation with purpose. Technology, he explained, is not an end in itself but a means to serve people better. “Innovation has never been our destination. It has always been our way of serving people better.”

He tied this vision to BPI’s Do More Philippines campaign, which reflects the institution’s commitment to do more for customers, employees, communities, and ultimately the nation. For TG, the “light” symbolizes responsibility -- each Unibanker is called not only to carry it but to be the light for others, serving as hope, trusted partner, and inspiration.

Continuity and Responsibility

The Passing the Light Forward Ceremony was the evening’s most poignant moment. It reminded all present that celebrating the past also means accepting responsibility for the future. Both JAZA and TG called on BPI leaders and employees to be worthy stewards of trust, to serve with integrity and compassion, and to inspire future generations to carry BPI’s legacy of service, nation-building, and excellence.

Governor Remolona’s historical reflection provided context: BPI’s story is inseparable from the Philippines’ own journey. From issuing the Pesos Fuertes to becoming a pillar of modern banking, BPI has consistently aligned its vision with building a better Philippines -- one family, one community at a time.

A Call to Action

The celebration of BPI’s 175th anniversary was not simply a look back at history. It was a call to action for the future. JAZA’s emphasis on stewardship and TG’s focus on trust and purposeful innovation framed the institution’s path forward.

As JAZA concluded: “The light must shine brighter with each generation. It is our responsibility to ensure that future Filipinos inherit not only a stronger institution but a stronger nation.”

TG’s words echoed the same spirit: “May we continue to Do More Philippines -- today, tomorrow, and for the next 175 years.”

In the end, the celebration was more than ceremonial. It was a reaffirmation of BPI’s enduring role in Philippine life: a bank that has stood as a partner in progress, a steward of trust, and a bearer of light.

BPI at 175 is not just a story of years gone by -- it is a promise of years yet to come, carried forward by light, trust, and service to the Filipino nation.

(totingbunye2000@gmail.com)