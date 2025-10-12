Bunye: BPI Wealth Singapore: A new gateway for global Filipino investors

THE Bank of the Philippine Islands marked a new milestone last October 6 with the opening of BPI Wealth Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank, right at the heart of Marina Bay. The launch represents BPI's continued expansion in Asia and its commitment to providing Filipino and regional clients access to one of the world's most dynamic financial centers.

A Milestone in BPI's Legacy

The launch of BPI Wealth Singapore gathered distinguished guests from the Philippines and Singapore, including His Excellency Medardo Macaraig, Ambassador of the Philippines to Singapore, and Phua Wee Ling, Executive Director at the Monetary Authority of Singapore. They were joined by Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, Chairman of BPI; Lim Chow Kiat, Chairman of the Wealth Management Institute; Jose Teodoro "TG" Limcaoco, President and CEO of BPI; Maria Theresa D. Marcial, Deputy Chairman of BPI Wealth Singapore and President and CEO of BPI Wealth; Janet Guat Har Ang, Board Director; and Christmas Sevilla, CEO of BPI Wealth Singapore.

"As the first bank in the Philippines and the oldest in Southeast Asia, BPI's nearly 175 years of history have been built on trust and stewardship," said Limcaoco. "This new office is a bridge-connecting the Philippines and Singapore, our clients to global markets, and our heritage to the future."

Zobel de Ayala added, "Singapore is where next-generation wealth conversations are happening. To serve our clients well, and to serve them for generations, we must be present in this ecosystem. By being here, we reinforce our ability to connect the Philippines to the region, and to the world."

Empowering Global Filipinos

BPI Wealth Singapore is more than just a new office-it's a strategic bridge for preferred and high-net-worth individuals. Whether one is a professional working overseas, a business owner diversifying assets, or a family steward planning for future generations, the Singapore branch offers tailored solutions to grow and protect your wealth.

Armed with a Capital Market Services License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, BPI Wealth Singapore provides:

* Fund Management Services for offshore portfolios

* Capital Markets Products including bonds, structured investments, and equity-linked instruments

* Product Financing to support flexible investment strategies

* Offshore Investment Housing for Filipinos seeking global diversification Where Heritage Meets Modernity

More than business growth, the launch reflected BPI's philosophy that true wealth is about legacy. Designed to be private and personal, the Singapore office integrates Filipino elements into a modern setting. A wooden balustrade at the entrance echoes the craftsmanship of old Filipino homes, while custom lighting adds flow and unity, making the space feel modern yet rooted.

At the center is 1851 Wealth -- a space designed for thoughtful dialogue-quietly elegant, intentionally personal. It draws from BPI's heritage, with restored architectural details from its historic Philippine offices and design touches inspired by the waling-waling orchid, reflecting the Bank's long-standing commitment to craft and care.

The space also features select pieces from BPI's corporate art collection, including works by Fernando Z bel, Arturo Luz, and Pacita Abad. These Filipino artists bring a strong sense of identity to the room, while also resonating with Singapore's vibrant art scene. Z bel's work stands out, especially in light of his current retrospective at the National Gallery Singapore, creating a meaningful bridge between past and present.

For Marcial, this cultural dimension underscores the Bank's broader role as a steward of heritage: "True wealth carries history and meaning. Our art collection is part of that story, reminding us that what we preserve and pass on goes beyond capital."

Bridging the Philippines and the world

As BPI approaches its 175th anniversary in 2026, the opening of BPI Wealth Singapore affirms the Bank's long-standing commitment to bridging the Philippines and the world. In the words of Limcaoco: "Today, we draw a new line-a line of growth, of trust, and of enduring partnership."

(totingbunye2000@gmail.com)