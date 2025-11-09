Bunye: BPI Wealth's Signature Yacht Race Series enters Season 3 with a bold environmental mission

AS THE sails unfurl for the third season of the BPI Private Wealth Signature Yacht Race Series, the event has evolved into more than just a showcase of nautical prowess -- it's now a beacon of marine conservation and environmental advocacy.

Sailing with Purpose: A Legacy of Stewardship

Launched in 2023, the BPI Private Wealth Signature Yacht Race Series was conceived as a premier sailing event to elevate the Philippines as a global sailing destination. But by Season 2, the series had already charted a new course-one that aligned sport with sustainability. Under the theme "Race for the Future of Philippine Sailing," BPI Private Wealth began weaving environmental stewardship into its sails.

Now in its third season, the series continues to expand its reach and impact. With races spanning iconic coastal destinations like Corregidor, Busuanga, Boracay, and Subic, the event draws elite sailing teams and marine enthusiasts from across the region. But beyond the thrill of competition, it's the advocacy that's making waves. Carrying the theme "Do More for the Philippine Seas" this year, the series has become one of BPI's most visible and impactful platforms for environmental engagement.

Making Headway in Sustainable Investing

BPI's environmental advocacy extends beyond the regatta and into the world of finance-anchored by its leadership in sustainable investing.

In 2022, its asset management arm, BPI Wealth, launched the country's first Sustainable Fund Suite, a trio of Unit Investment Trust Funds (UITFs) consisting of bond, equity, and balanced fund-of-funds structures.

These UITFs invest in leading global companies that address key sustainability challenges -- ranging from climate change and renewable energy to resource efficiency, equality, and good governance -- all while pursuing long-term financial returns for investors.

The funds are built on a carefully curated portfolio of global target funds that invest in best-in-class ESG-compliant companies and sustainability-linked projects. Each investment decision reflects BPI Wealth's belief that profit and purpose can-and should-coexist.

Continuing this commitment, BPI Wealth will, in 2026, make sustainable investing even more inclusive by introducing a peso class for its sustainable fund suite. This new offering will allow more Filipinos to access global sustainability-driven investment options and take part in shaping a greener, more equitable future.

"This initiative reflects the broader commitment of BPI to sustainability. From green financing and ESG-focused investment products to nationwide programs promoting environmental awareness, BPI has long championed responsible banking," shared Maria Theresa D. Marcial, President and CEO of BPI Wealth.

Partnerships for the Planet

Season 3 also sees deeper collaboration with environmental organizations. During the Subic leg of Season 2, WWF-Philippines hosted a Sustainability Talk that underscored the importance of collective action in marine conservation.

"All our actions on land resonate across the sea," said Dino Calderon, WWF's Head of Education for Sustainable Development. "There's no silver bullet, but big things are possible when we act together."

This ethos is now embedded in the race series, with each regatta featuring sustainability workshops, coastal cleanups, and educational outreach for local communities.

A Race Worth Watching

As the third season unfolds, the BPI Private Wealth Signature Yacht Race Series is no longer just a sporting spectacle -- it's a movement. It invites sailors, investors, and spectators alike to become stewards of the sea. With BPI Private Wealth at the helm, the race is not just toward the finish line, but toward a future where the Philippines' marine heritage is preserved for generations to come.

(totingbunye2000@gmail.com)