Bunye: BPI's Sustainability Awareness Month 2024: Pioneering a ‘Beyond Green’ Future

THE Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) launched this June the third edition of its eagerly awaited annual Sustainability Awareness Month (SAM), aligning perfectly with the bank's robust sustainability agenda.

Under the inspiring theme "Beyond Green," this initiative seeks to foster a culture of sustainability among Filipinos through a series of engaging activities and events.

Yesterday, (June 9), the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City became a hub of energy and enthusiasm as over 120 companies came together for the #BestLifeRun Corporate Race 2024. With an estimated 4,000 participants, this event not only promoted employee health and wellness but also strengthened business camaraderie through a fun and healthy activity.

Scheduled for June 13, two insightful webinars aim to provide participants with actionable knowledge:

* "SustainableME: Power Up your Biz with Renewable Energy" will highlight BPI's Ka-Negosyo Green Financing and Ka-Negosyo SOLARise solutions, focusing on how SMEs can adopt renewable energy for sustainable operations.

* "Sustainable Investing: Driving Positive Change in the Philippine Stock Market" will explore sustainable investing, emphasizing the role of investors in steering capital towards ESG-compliant companies, in collaboration with BPI Securities and the Philippine Stock Exchange.

On June 18, BPI's Sustainable Development Finance (SDF) will host Business Talks featuring renowned thought leaders. These discussions aim to strengthen the business case for sustainability in manufacturing, covering economic briefings, regulatory updates, and emerging trends in energy and resource efficiency.

June 24 will see the launch of the BizLink event, focusing on digital cash management solutions tailored to the needs of Philippine companies. The event will introduce new features, including the Mobile Check Deposit Facility, under the theme "BizLink: Maximizing Business Growth and Environmental Impact."

The spotlight will shift to agriculture on June 26 with the "Beyond Green: Sustainable Agricultural Technologies and Poultry Practices" event. This session will showcase new innovations in poultry production, waste management, vertical farming, and soil conditioning, all part of BPI's Sustainable Agriculture program under the SDF umbrella.

On June 27, SAM will feature the "BizKo: Sustainable Financial Solutions through Digital Innovation" event, highlighting digital cash management solutions for micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs. BizKo's Payment and Collection Facilities for small businesses will be introduced, showcasing BPI's commitment to supporting SMEs.

Throughout SAM, BPI will offer various promotions to encourage sustainable consumption. These include Real 0% Special Installment Plans on energy-efficient appliances and rooftop solar panels, as well as exclusive discounts on eco-friendly transportation options.

Eric Luchangco, BPI's Chief Finance Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer, underscored the importance of collective action in achieving sustainability goals.

"BPI recognizes the power of collaboration in shaping a brighter future for generations to come. Through these initiatives, we aim to inspire meaningful engagement in promoting sustainability across businesses and lifestyles," he said.

For over four decades, BPI has championed sustainability through its principles of People, Planet, Profit, and Economic Benefits (E2). Since integrating ESG considerations in 2008, BPI has led the way with numerous "firsts" in Philippine banking. The bank continues to pursue initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint, enhance its digital platforms, and support financial wellness for all.

BPI's seven digital platforms-Vybe, BPI Online/App, BPI Trade, BanKo Mobile App, BPI BizKo, BPI BizLink, and BPI Wealth App-cater to various segments, from large corporations to individual consumers, driving financial security and sustainable banking practices.

BPI's dedication to sustainability has been recognized with multiple awards, including being named the Best Sustainable Bank in the Philippines by Finance Asia for four consecutive years and receiving the Biggest ESG Impact award. In 2024, BPI has already garnered 10 ESG-focused awards, on track to match last year's total of 14.

BPI executives in charge of the Sustainability Awareness Month are Jovi Alonso, Chief Credit Officer; Eric Luchangco, Chief Finance Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer; Cathy Santamaria, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer; and Dino Gasmen, Treasurer and Head of Global Markets.

For more information on BPI's "Beyond Green" SAM activities and to register for upcoming events, the interested reader is invited to visit BPI's official website.

BPI's Sustainability Awareness Month 2024 is more than just a series of events; it's a call to action for Filipinos to embrace sustainability in their daily lives, fostering a culture of responsibility and environmental stewardship. Through this initiative, BPI continues to reinforce its unwavering commitment to creating a better, more sustainable Philippines.

(totingbunye2000@gmail.com)