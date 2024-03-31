Bunye: Embracing the essence of Easter

HOLY Week in the Philippines is a time of deep reflection and cultural significance, especially for millions of Filipino Catholics. It's not just about attending church services or participating in traditional practices; it's a period marked by personal introspection and spiritual renewal.

At its core, Easter represents the triumph of goodness over darkness, symbolized by the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It's a powerful reminder of the enduring strength of love and the possibility of redemption, regardless of one's religious beliefs.

But Easter isn't exclusive to the devout. It holds meaning for everyone, regardless of faith. It prompts us to pause and marvel at the wonders of the natural world, where life continually renews itself. And when life throws challenges our way, Easter serves as a beacon of hope, reassuring us that brighter days are ahead and change for the better is always possible.

Moreover, Easter urges us to embody compassion and kindness towards others. It's a time to extend a helping hand and foster unity within our communities, regardless of religious affiliations.

As we gather with loved ones during this special time, let's do so with gratitude in our hearts, appreciating the blessings that grace our lives and cherishing each new day. Let the joy and optimism of Easter inspire us to spread kindness and hope to those around us.

In the midst of life's complexities, Easter serves as a gentle reminder that even in the darkest moments, there is always a glimmer of light. Let's embrace the spirit of Easter wholeheartedly, celebrating the promise of hope and the endless possibilities that lie ahead for us all.

AyalaLand’s Green Commitment Sets a New Standard in Hospitality

AvalaLand Hotels and Resorts Corporation (AHRC) is making waves in the hospitality industry with its recent partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC). This collaboration signals AHRC's ambitious pledge to achieve EDGE Zero Carbon certification for nearly 3,000 rooms across its hotels by 2026, a move that positions them as pioneers in sustainable tourism in the Philippines.

The EDGE Zero Carbon certification is like the gold standard for eco-friendly building practices. Developed by the IFC, it's all about making buildings as energy-efficient and environmentally friendly as possible. This means slashing energy use, reducing water consumption, and minimizing carbon emissions from materials used in construction.

AHRC isn't just dabbling in sustainability; they're fully committed to it. They're aiming for a whopping 40 percent reduction in energy use through onsite measures, and they're serious about achieving carbon neutrality by relying on renewable energy sources or carbon offsets.

AHRC's move follows similar steps taken by sister companies like ALI and AREIT. These companies are setting the bar high, aiming to make a huge portion of their properties environmentally friendly by securing EDGE Zero Carbon certification.

What's particularly impressive about AHRC's efforts is that they've already made significant progress. With eight buildings already certified, totaling over 350,000 square meters, they've established the largest net-zero building portfolio in the country.

Javier Hernandez, Head of AHRC's Hotels Group, rightly points out the importance of this initiative in promoting sustainable tourism. AHRC has been sourcing energy from renewables since 2021, showing a longstanding commitment to environmental responsibility.

The Ayala group, to which AHRC belongs, is fully on board with this sustainability drive. Mariana Zobel de Ayala, Senior Vice President of ALI, emphasized the broader commitment of the Ayala group to achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.