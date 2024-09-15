Bunye: Empowering SMEs through BPI's Ka-Negosyo Festival

IN A world where small and medium enterprises (SMEs) often struggle to find their footing, the Bank of the Philippines Islands (BPI) has once again stepped up to the plate with its Ka-Negosyo Festival. Now in its third year, this initiative is more than just a series of events; it's a lifeline for countless entrepreneurs.

The 2024 Ka-Negosyo Festival kicked off with a bustling three-day event at Newpoint Mall in Angeles, Pampanga. From August 30 to September 1, the mall transformed into a vibrant hub of activity, bringing together business owners, industry experts, and government representatives. The presence of the Department of Trade and Industry and other partners underscored the festival's significance in driving economic growth and supporting the SME sector.

Dominique "Ococ" Ocliasa, leading the BPI Business Banking team, articulated the bank's vision: "The Ka-Negosyo Festival is part of our continuing effort to reinvent the bank to provide better value to our stakeholders. By focusing on improving client experience, anchored on digitalization and sustainability, we hope to build a better, more inclusive Philippines."

The festival was a treasure trove of opportunities for business owners. BPI's suite of Ka-Negosyo Loan products was on full display, catering to various business needs. Whether it's managing recurring expenses with the Ka-Negosyo Loan Credit Line, addressing seasonal working capital needs with the Ka-Negosyo Ready Loan, or financing expansion initiatives with the Ka-Negosyo SME Loan, there was something for everyone. Loan amounts ranged from P300,000 to P30 million, with applications available both in-person and online through the newly launched Ka-Negosyo On The Go digital platform.

But the festival was more than just about loans. It featured workshops, networking opportunities, product showcases, consultation booths, and demonstrations on the Ka-Negosyo On The Go digital platform. This platform is a game-changer, making banking and financing more accessible and convenient for SMEs. With features like online applications, real-time application tracking, digital documentation, financial management tools, and robust security, it's designed to meet the modern entrepreneur's needs.

Ocliasa emphasized BPI's commitment to making financial services more accessible and less daunting for SMEs. "In BPI, we continue to support and nurture the growth of our SME sector beyond merely developing loan products. Through the Ka-Negosyo Festival, we aim to promote greater access to financing opportunities and address the concerns that SMEs have about borrowing from formal banks by introducing our SME loans and solutions that are Madali, Magaan, at Mabilis (Easy, Affordable, and Fast)," he explained.

The Ka-Negosyo Festival is not just an event; it's a testament to BPI's unwavering commitment to empowering SMEs. By providing the tools, resources, and support they need, BPI is helping to build a more inclusive and prosperous Philippines.

Mariana Zobel de Ayala Makes History at PHL Property Awards

In a landmark achievement, Mariana Zobel de Ayala, Ayala Land's Senior Vice President for Leasing and Hospitality, has been honored as the 2024 Philippines Rising Star at the 12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards. This accolade, presented on September 6 at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, marks the first time a female has received this prestigious award.

Reflecting on this recognition, Zobel de Ayala remarked, "To me, this recognition represents years of commitment on the part of Ayala Land towards the objective of creating spaces that people love. I believe this award is a signal to the broader Ayala Land team that we continue to be on the right track in evolving with the Filipino consumer."

The jury, comprising members from Bridges, the official partner of the PropertyGuru awards, and editors from Property Report, unanimously selected Zobel de Ayala for her exceptional contributions to the industry and her pivotal role in shaping the future of real estate in the Philippines.

The gala ceremony was a night of triumph for Ayala Land, which was named Best Sustainable Developer. Alveo Land, a subsidiary, won the inaugural Social Impact Award. Among the winning property developments were Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2, recognized as Best CBD Development, and Alveo Land's Viento at Cerca in Alabang and Cerule at Solinea in Cebu City, both awarded Best High-End Condo Development in Metro Manila and Metro Cebu, respectively.

Additionally, Alveo Land's Parkford Suites Legazpi and Patio Suites Abreeza received "Highly Commended" citations. Ayala Land was also acknowledged as Best Mixed-Use Developer, AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. as Best Industrial Developer, and Pampanga Technopark as Best Industrial Development.

The annual awards program, organized by the NYSE-listed PropertyGuru Group, will see top winners from the Philippines compete for "Best in Asia" at the Asia Property Awards in December. This recognition not only celebrates individual and corporate excellence but also underscores the dynamic evolution of the real estate landscape in the Philippines.

