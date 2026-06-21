Bunye: From Berlin to the Senate floor

ALEX Eala’s straight sets victory over world No. 2 Elena Rybakina in Berlin was more than a tennis upset — it was a national metaphor. At 21, she showed that grit can topple giants. “I just kept fighting point by point,” she said — a mantra that fits not only the tennis courts of Berlin but also the political arena of Manila.

On June 17, the Senate elected Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian as president, ending weeks of chaos marked by gunfire in the chamber and Senator Bato dela Rosa’s dramatic escape. “We cannot allow disorder to define us,” Gatchalian declared, promising stability. Yet that stability will be tested when the Senate convenes on July 6 as an impeachment court for Vice President Sara Duterte. The House charged her with corruption, betrayal of public trust, and even an alleged assassination plot. Sixteen votes will decide her fate.

Alan Peter Cayetano, ousted in the leadership struggle, accused the majority of manipulating the chamber. “The gavel was stolen, and now they want to steal the verdict,” he charged. Gatchalian countered: “The outcome will depend on evidence, not on politics.” These exchanges capture the stakes: whether the Senate can rise above faction and uphold the Constitution.

Critical incidents have already scarred credibility — the gunfire during the leadership battle, the spectacle of a senator fleeing, the impeachment of a sitting Vice President twice in less than a year. Each episode erodes trust. Yet each also offers a chance to prove that institutions can withstand turbulence.

The parallel with Eala’s triumph is striking. She faced a towering opponent and did not flinch. She played with courage, point by point, until victory was hers. The Senate must do the same: examine evidence, weigh testimony, and decide with integrity.

Eala reminded us: “It’s not about who you face; it’s about how you play.” For the Senate, it is not about who is on trial, but how justice is served. The tennis court and the Senate floor are worlds apart, but both demand integrity.

Sports show resilience; politics must echo it. Eala’s win is a cue card moment for Juan and Maria — laban kahit mahirap, tagumpay kahit maliit. The Senate must deliver its own: katotohanan kahit masakit, hustisya kahit mabigat.

(totingbunye2000@gmail.com)