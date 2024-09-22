Bunye: From Madrid to Manila: Zóbel’s timeless journey

THE Ayala Museum in Manila has become the latest stage for the celebrated exhibition, Zóbel: The Future of the Past. Following its successful run at the Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid, where it drew an impressive 80,000 visitors in 2022, the exhibition has now made its Asian debut. This event is particularly significant as it coincides with three major milestones: the 50th anniversary of the Ayala Museum, the centenary of Fernando Zóbel’s birth, and the 190th anniversary of Ayala Corporation.

Co-curated by Felipe Pereda, the Fernando Zóbel de Ayala Professor of Spanish Art at Harvard University, and Manuel Fontán del Junco, director of museums and exhibitions at Fundación Juan March, the exhibition is a testament to Zóbel’s unique ability to bridge artistic traditions across continents. Featuring over 200 works, including never-before-seen sketchbooks, the exhibition offers a comprehensive look at Zóbel’s artistic journey and his profound influence on modern art.

Fernando Zóbel, a scion of the prominent Zóbel de Ayala family, was a multifaceted artist whose work transcended geographical and cultural boundaries. Born in Manila in 1924, Zóbel’s artistic journey took him from the Philippines to Harvard University, where he studied history and literature, and eventually to Spain, where he became a central figure in the Spanish abstract art movement. His works reflect a deep understanding of both Western and Asian artistic traditions, making him a pivotal figure in the global art scene.

The Manila exhibition, which runs until January 26, 2025, is a collaborative effort supported by the US and Spanish Embassies in the Philippines and made possible through a partnership with Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI). It provides a rare opportunity for art enthusiasts to delve into Zóbel’s creative process, exploring his meticulous sketchbooks and journals that offer an intimate glimpse into his artistic mind.

Zóbel’s legacy is not just confined to his paintings but extends to his contributions as a scholar, teacher, and collector. He founded the Ateneo Art Gallery in Manila, the first museum of modern art in the Philippines, and the Museo de Arte Abstracto Español in Cuenca, Spain. His dedication to art education and his efforts to bridge cultural divides have left an indelible mark on the art world.

As visitors walk through the Ayala Museum, they are invited to embark on a journey through Zóbel’s life and works, experiencing the evolution of his artistic vision. The exhibition is a celebration of Zóbel’s enduring legacy and a reminder of the timeless nature of art. It underscores the importance of understanding and preserving the past while looking forward to the future, much like Zóbel himself did throughout his illustrious career.

In bringing Zóbel: The Future of the Past to Manila, the Ayala Museum not only honors a remarkable artist but also reaffirms its commitment to fostering a deeper appreciation for art and culture. This exhibition is a fitting tribute to Fernando Zóbel, whose work continues to inspire and resonate with audiences around the world.