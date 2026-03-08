Bunye: Golden milestones, shared legacies

FIFTY years is a long journey for any institution. A Golden Anniversary is more than a marker of endurance; it is a celebration of vision, service, and the people who carried a mission forward through changing times. This week, I find myself doubly blessed to commemorate two milestones that are deeply personal: the 50th year of the Kiwanis Club of Muntinlupa Rizal, where I am a Charter member, and the Golden Jubilee of the Asian Institute of Management's Master in Management Class of 1976, of which I am proud to belong.

When we founded the Kiwanis Club of Muntinlupa Rizal in 1976, our purpose was simple yet profound: to serve the community, especially the youth. Over the decades, I have witnessed our members organize medical missions, scholarship programs, livelihood projects, and countless initiatives that embody the Filipino spirit of bayanihan. In Muntinlupa, Kiwanis has become a steady presence -- quietly but consistently uplifting lives. But our imprint went beyond the city. The club also left a lasting mark in the Philippine Luzon District by producing two District Governors -- Gov. Romy Tan and Gov. Boy Valencia -- whose leadership extended the reach of our service. As a Charter member, I look back with gratitude at how service above self has endured for half a century, weaving itself into the very fabric of our community and beyond.

That same year, I was also part of another pioneering effort: the Master in Management Class of 1976 at the Asian Institute of Management. AIM was envisioned to train leaders who could match global standards while remaining rooted in Asian realities. Our class was truly global -- more than half of our batch were foreign students, coming from Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Germany. The diversity of perspectives enriched our learning and forged friendships that transcended borders. In the 50 years since, my classmates have taken their places in boardrooms, public offices, and entrepreneurial ventures. The discipline and perspective instilled by AIM continue to ripple outward into national and international development. For me, this Golden Jubilee is not only a celebration of personal achievement but also a testament to how education can shape institutions, communities, and futures.

What binds these two anniversaries together is a shared theme: leadership anchored in service. Kiwanis represents grassroots volunteerism, touching lives at the community and district level. AIM represents professional excellence, shaping policies and enterprises that affect the nation and beyond. Together, they remind me -- and all of us -- that progress is built both from the ground up and from the top down, and that enduring institutions are sustained by values as much as by vision.

As I mark these Golden milestones, I do so with gratitude and resolve. The next 50 years will demand new forms of leadership and service, but the lesson remains timeless: when people commit themselves to others -- whether in a local club or a global classroom-they build legacies that shine brighter than gold.

