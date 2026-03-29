Bunye: Holy Week in the Philippines: A blend of faith, tradition, and modern challenges

HOLY Week holds immense significance in our predominantly Catholic country, where the week serves as a time for reflection, repentance, and renewal. Traditionally, Filipinos observe Holy Week with devout religious practices steeped in centuries-old customs.

Palm Sunday begins with the blessing of palm fronds, followed by processions and re-enactments of our Lord Jesus' entry into Jerusalem. Maundy Thursday and Good Friday are marked with solemnity, as Filipinos engage in "Visita Iglesia," praying the Stations of the Cross, and attending special rites.

During one very memorable Holy Week, my late wife Mira, then in the advance stage of her ailment, said she wanted to visit churches. We started at the Shrine of St. Therese of the Child Jesus beside Villamor Air Base. St. Therese is the reincarnation of the former Philippine Air Force chapel where we got married more than half a century ago. Because of her medical condition, we completed the Visita not in one, but in two days.

In Pampanga, some devotees go so far as to be nailed to crosses as an act of penance and devotion -- an awe-inspiring, albeit controversial, ritual that draws crowds from around the country and even abroad.

Despite these deeply spiritual practices, a growing trend in past years treats Holy Week as an extended vacation. Many take advantage of the national holidays to unwind, traveling to distant resorts or returning to their ancestral homes in the provinces for family reunions. This modern practice often highlights the tension between religious observance and secular leisure, with some lamenting the loss of solemnity in favor of fun and relaxation.

The surge in travel during Holy Week, a logistical challenge in normal times, may be muted this year because of the current national energy emergency. Fewer travellers are expected to go back to the provinces because of soaring fuel costs. Expect less than full bus terminals, ports and airports. Vacation hotspots, traditionally booked weeks in advance, can expect fewer visitors than normal.

On the spiritual front, those who remain in urban areas face their own challenges: churches, already overwhelmed by the influx of parishioners, must also prepare for possible brownouts or limited power supply during liturgical services.

This convergence of faith and crisis underscores how the energy emergency is expected to reshape Holy Week, forcing Filipinos to adapt their traditions and travel plans in ways that reflect both devotion and resilience.

Holy Week in the Philippines is a unique juxtaposition of sacred devotion and secular activities, a testament to our country's dynamic culture. Whether through attending solemn rites or enjoying the company of loved ones, the week serves as a reminder of faith, family, and the resilience of traditions amidst modernity.

(totingbunye2000@gmail.com)