Bunye: Justice beyond borders: Why the ICC hearings matter to every Filipino

THE International Criminal Court's (ICC) hearings on the Duterte administration's war on drugs have once again thrust the Philippines into the global spotlight. At the heart of the proceedings lies a fundamental question: can a leader's words be divorced from the actions they inspire?

Defense lawyers argue that President Rodrigo Duterte's fiery rhetoric was mere political theater, unconnected to the thousands of killings that marked his campaign against illegal drugs. But for ordinary Filipinos, the issue is not about legal technicalities -- it is about justice, accountability, and the moral compass of our nation.

The drug war was not an abstract policy. It was lived reality. Families in urban poor communities remember the midnight knock, the sudden loss of a breadwinner, the fear that lingered long after the police had left. For them, the ICC hearings are not about parsing speeches or debating jurisdiction. They are about whether the world will recognize their pain, and whether the Philippines will confront the human cost of a campaign that promised safety but delivered grief.

Critics of the ICC often invoke sovereignty, insisting that Filipinos should resolve Filipino problems. It is a valid sentiment, but it rings hollow when domestic institutions fail to deliver justice. The Ombudsman, the courts, and Congress all had opportunities to investigate and hold officials accountable. Yet the machinery of accountability stalled, leaving victims with little recourse. In such a vacuum, international mechanisms become not an intrusion, but a lifeline.

The defense's insistence that Duterte's words were mere bluster ignores the power of language in shaping behavior. When a president repeatedly tells police officers he will protect them, even if they kill, it is not unreasonable to expect some will take him at his word. Leadership is not just about issuing orders; it is about setting the tone, defining the boundaries of acceptable conduct. To claim otherwise is to underestimate the influence of the highest office in the land.

For ordinary Filipinos, the resonance of these hearings lies in their potential to affirm a simple truth: no one is above the law. A society that excuses impunity corrodes its own foundations. It teaches future leaders they can act without consequence, and it tells citizens their lives are expendable.

The ICC hearings are not a panacea. They will not heal the wounds of families who lost loved ones, nor instantly reform our justice system. But they are a step toward recognition-a signal that the world is watching, and that the cries of the marginalized are not drowned out by the rhetoric of power. For the Philippines, the challenge is to translate this moment into lasting reform: strengthening institutions, protecting human rights, and ensuring that justice is not outsourced but homegrown.

In the end, the ICC's proceedings are not just about Duterte. They are about us, the Filipino people, and the kind of nation we aspire to be.

