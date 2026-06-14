Bunye: Kawit and the everyday test of freedom

ON JUNE 12, 1898, General Emilio Aguinaldo stood on the balcony of his ancestral home in Cavite el Viejo (now Kawit) and proclaimed the independence of the Philippines from Spain. The Philippine flag, sewn in Hong Kong by Marcela Agoncillo, was unfurled for the first time, and the Marcha Filipina Magdalo -- which later became our national anthem -- was played by the San Francisco de Malabón band. Ambrosio Rianzares Bautista read the Act of Independence, declaring that Filipinos were now a free people.

It was a self-declared sovereignty, not yet recognized by foreign powers, but it was a bold assertion of nationhood. Aguinaldo’s act stitched together a fractured archipelago into a people daring to imagine themselves free.

Historical Resonance

The flag raised in Kawit symbolized unity, carried home from exile. Played as an instrumental march, the anthem gave rhythm to the nation’s first heartbeat of freedom. A public reading of the independence declaration transformed private longing into collective destiny. The declaration came amid the Spanish-American War, underscoring the fragile, contested nature of liberty.

Modern-Day Independence

Independence today is not only about sovereignty from foreign rule. It is about freedom lived daily -- economically, digitally, politically, culturally and personally.

Independence means the ability of families to earn a dignified living, free from crippling debt or exploitative labor. It is about guarding against misinformation and ensuring that Filipinos can think critically in the age of AI and social media. It means citizens exercising their right to vote, to speak, and to hold leaders accountable without fear. It means the ability to preserve Filipino identity -- language, traditions, and values -- even as globalization reshapes our world. It means the everyday courage of Juan and Maria to make choices -- whether in education, livelihood, or community life -- that affirm dignity and self-respect.

Aguinaldo’s balcony proclamation reminds us that freedom begins with courage, even before recognition or security. Today, independence is not a finished achievement but a continuing test of vigilance and unity.

Every time a Filipino insists on fair wages, demands transparency from government, or teaches children the value of truth, independence is renewed. Every time we resist apathy and choose participation, we honor Kawit.

Independence is not just a holiday -- it is a daily discipline. The flag raised in Kawit must be raised in our homes, schools, workplaces, and digital spaces. Freedom is not only defended in battlefields but in classrooms, marketplaces, and barangay halls.

As Aguinaldo declared in 1898, “The independence of the Philippines is proclaimed.” Today, we must proclaim it again -- not only with words, but with lives lived free, responsible, and united.

(totingbunye2000@gmail.com)