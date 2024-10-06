Bunye: KCMR's ‘Better to Best’: A legacy of service to children begins

"Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him." -- Psalm 127:3

IN LINE with Kiwanis International's first object -- to give primacy to the spiritual rather than the material values of life -- the Kiwanis Club of Muntinlupa Rizal (KCMR)'s "Better to Best" year commenced with a heartfelt appeal for divine guidance, embodying the teachings of the Creator in their actions.

On September 29, 2024, KCMR held a thanksgiving and mass Intention at St. Peregrine Laziosi Parish and Diocesan Shrine.

This significant event, spearheaded by KCMR's dedicated Human and Spiritual Chair, Past President Francis Santella, along with other committed Kiwanians and Kiwanettes, saw over 30 members in attendance.

The thanksgiving mass and mass intention were a testament to their collective dedication and faith.

Following the mass, KCMR extended their service to the community by sponsoring a catechism activity at the church. They provided food and drinks for 70 children attending the catechism class. The Kiwanians and Kiwanettes joyfully assisted the facilitators, sharing life lessons that inspired and motivated the young attendees.

President Gsel Pacho Tan emphasized the importance of such activities, stating, "It is good for them to attend catechism classes like this because it can strengthen their faith and knowledge about the life and teachings of God. She also encouraged the children to live in accordance with the teachings of the Lord."

This event marks the beginning of Kiwanis Club of Muntinlupa Rizal's dedicated service to children for the current Kiwanis administrative year 2024-2025, setting a strong foundation for their ongoing mission of faith and community support.

Kiwanis Club of Muntinlupa Rizal has a variety of community activities planned for the upcoming year, focusing on service, education, and support. Here are some of their key initiatives:

1. Educational Programs: KCMR plans to organize tutoring sessions and educational workshops for children, helping them with their studies and providing additional learning resources.

2. Health and Wellness Camps: They will conduct health camps offering free medical check-ups, dental care, and wellness workshops to promote healthy living among community members.

3. Environmental Projects: KCMR is committed to environmental sustainability and will engage in activities such as tree planting, clean-up drives, and recycling programs to foster a greener community.

4. Feeding Programs: Regular feeding programs are planned to support underprivileged families, ensuring that children and their families have access to nutritious meals.

5. Youth Development: They will host various youth development programs, including leadership training, sports activities, and arts and crafts workshops to nurture the talents and skills of young people.

6. Holiday Celebrations: Special events and celebrations during holidays, such as Christmas and Easter, will be organized to bring joy and a sense of community to children and their families.

These activities reflect KCMR's ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the community, particularly focusing on the well-being and development of children. If you’re interested in participating or learning more, send me a short note at totingbunye2000@gmail.com.

Launching a new era of leadership: Light Up to Better to Best

The Kiwanis Club of Muntinlupa Rizal (KCMR) ushered in a new chapter of leadership on September 21, 2024, at Museo de Muntinlupa Tunasan, Muntinlupa City. The event marked a symbolic transition as Kiwanis Philippine Luzon District Outstanding President Chito Valerio proudly showcased his achievements and pledged his unwavering support to the incoming administration, guiding them on their exciting journey of service to the children of the world.

Incoming President Gsel Pacho Tan embraced the challenge with enthusiasm, promising to introduce innovative services and projects that build on the club's nearly five decades of exceptional performance. Her leadership vision, encapsulated in the acronym GISEL (Growth, Inclusivity, Services, Excellence, and Leadership), is firmly rooted in the Kiwanis motto, "Serving the Children of the World." She assured members that the KCMR's "Better to Best" year is in capable hands. With the collective support of her KCMR family, Key Club family, and her own loving family, she believes that shared vision makes anything possible.

The turnover ceremony also celebrated the growth of the KCMR family, with the induction of seven new members. The event, attended by nearly 100 Kiwanians, guests, Key Clubbers, and family members, was emceed by Secretary Vic Linchoco and Key Club Immediate Past District Governor Jasper Vincent Biscocho. The occasion was enlivened by performances from the Key Club of MunSci Servant Leaders and the ever-supportive Kiwanettes led by Lady Lor Fresnedi.

President Gsel acknowledged that the journey ahead may have its challenges, but she expressed confidence that with the collective strength, wisdom, and support of the Kiwanis family, especially KCMR, they will achieve great things.

