Bunye: Love Month and the rising threat of online love scams

FEBRUARY is supposed to be the gentlest month of the year. Hearts decorate storefronts, restaurants fill up with couples, and even the most stoic among us soften a little. But while many celebrate love, others exploit it. And this Love Month, the Philippine National Police has issued a timely warning: love scams are on the rise.

These schemes are not new, but they have evolved. Scammers now operate with polished profiles, convincing narratives, and an uncanny ability to sense emotional vulnerability. They do not begin with demands. They begin with affection.

How the scam unfolds

It often starts innocently: a friend request, a polite greeting, a flattering message. The scammer builds rapport quickly-too quickly. Within days, the conversation shifts from casual to intimate. Compliments flow. Promises follow. The illusion of a "soulmate" takes shape.

Then comes the turning point:

* an emergency that needs money,

* a package stuck in customs,

* a medical crisis,

* or an investment "for your future together."

By the time the victim realizes what happened, the emotional damage is deep-and the financial loss even deeper.

Why people fall for it

It is easy to dismiss victims as na ve. But that is unfair and untrue. Humans are wired for connection. In an age of digital loneliness -- where many relationships begin online -- attention can feel like affection, and affection can feel like trust. Scammers understand this. They do not prey on weakness; they prey on human nature.

Red flags to watch for

The PNP highlights several warning signs:

* Rapid emotional escalation. "I love you" within days.

* Avoidance of video calls. Always an excuse.

* Financial requests. No matter how small at first.

* Inconsistent personal details. Stories that don't add up.

* Emotional pressure. "If you care about me, you'll help me."

If something feels off, pause. Consult a friend or family member. Real love does not rush, manipulate, or demand money.

The deeper lesson

Love scams are not merely financial crimes. They are emotional violations. They exploit trust, hope, and the universal desire to be seen and valued.

This Love Month, let us remind ourselves: Love is patient. Love is kind. Love does not come with remittance instructions.

Protecting the public

We cannot eliminate scammers entirely, but we can reduce their success by raising awareness. If you or someone you know encounters a suspicious online romance, report it immediately to the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group.

Early reporting saves others from falling into the same trap.

As we celebrate February, may we embrace love in all its beauty -- while guarding our hearts, our dignity, and our hard-earned savings. Love is a gift. Let us not allow criminals to turn it into a weapon.

