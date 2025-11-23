Bunye: Marcos siblings’ rift explodes in public

Imee accuses President Bongbong of drug use; Palace hits back

A dramatic family feud within the country’s most powerful dynasty burst into public view last week, as Senator Imee Marcos accused her brother, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., of illegal drug use during a rally in Manila.

Her remarks at the Iglesia Ni Cristo’s anti-corruption gathering at Quirino Grandstand drew immediate denials from Malacañang, which branded the charges “baseless” and “politically motivated.” Officials stressed that the President tested negative for cocaine use in 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center.

Allegations from the stage

Imee claimed her brother’s “problem” was known since childhood, citing recollections from their late father. She said security forces once had to “clean up after his parties.” In a striking admission, she regretted encouraging Bongbong’s marriage to lawyer Liza Araneta-Marcos, calling it a “huge mistake.”

Palace response

Malacañang countered swiftly, pointing to documented drug test results and accusing Imee of maligning the First Couple. “The allegations are desperate and unfounded,” said USec Claire Castro, adding the administration would not be distracted from governance.

Political reaction

Senator Ping Lacson warned that unsubstantiated charges of this magnitude risk eroding public trust and destabilizing governance. He urged restraint and evidence-based discourse.

Public opinion

A popular radio survey showed listeners siding with PBBM by a margin of 80 to 20:

80 percent dismissed Imee’s remarks, echoing Palace supporters who saw them as part of a plot to destabilize Bongbong.

20 percent found the accusation “very credible,” reflecting lingering doubts from past controversies.

Context and impact

The feud comes as the administration faces corruption scandals over flood infrastructure funds. Analysts warn that public airing of family divisions could weaken the President’s standing. Observers recall similar drug allegations raised by former President Rodrigo Duterte, also denied.

Why it matters

Sibling clashes are rare even in a country dominated by dynasties. The Palace leans on documented test results; Imee invokes family history and regret. The survey underscores a divided public—most rallying behind the President, but a significant minority believing the claims.

Looking ahead

Whether the rift escalates or subsides remains uncertain. For now, the spectacle of two Marcos siblings trading accusations highlights the fragility of dynastic unity and raises questions about how much political capital the President can retain amid external scandals and internal strife.

(totingbunye2000@gmail.com)