Bunye: Muntinlupa celebrates youth leadership during 2023 Boys and Girls Week

IN THE aftermath of the recent barangay and SK elections, the City Government of Muntinlupa officially kicked off the annual Boys and Girls Week on November 6, a week-long celebration designed to provide young students with on-the-job training and exposure to various aspects of local government projects and programs. This year's event, which ran until November 10, proved to be a transformative experience for the participants, as they stepped into the shoes of city officials and learned the ropes of public service.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon expressed his enthusiasm for this unique initiative where the city's Little Boy and Girl Officials took the first step in understanding the civil service. He expressed the hope the young students would all be inspired to serve the community, not only in the future but even today, while they are still young. This sentiment encapsulates the essence of Boys and Girls Week, which aims to instill a sense of responsibility and civic duty in the young minds of Muntinlupa.

A total of 55 schools participated in this year's Boys and Girls Week, comprising 20 elementary schools, eight public high schools, and 27 private institutions. The participating schools were divided into four districts, each assigned to a specific age group. The first two districts consisted of public elementary schools, District 3 was for private elementary schools, and the fourth district was reserved for high school students.

The young leaders for this year's event included Little Congressman Sandler S. Santillan, Little Mayor Alodia Shane M. Sumawang, and Little Vice Mayor Gabriel P. Gonzalo, representing District 1. District 2 was represented by Little Congressman Raven James B. Bernardo, Little Mayor Jorainza Lei D. Ramirez, and Little Vice Mayor Analyn D. Tapian. District 3 was respresented by Little Congressman Martin Ezekiel Zaballero, Little Mayor Francelle Arien Balicat, and Little Vice Mayor Casey Andrei C. Reyes. District 4 was represented by Little Congressman Maya Celine Bugaling, Little Mayor Nathan Lopena, and Little Vice Mayor Samantha Marie Diloy.

From November 6 to 9, each district's Little Officials took their turn in office, gaining firsthand experience in the functions of the local government's executive, legislative, and even judicial branches. Alongside these responsibilities, they embarked on guided visits to various city government projects, including the Museo ng Muntinlupa, to gain a comprehensive understanding of the city's workings. The culmination of this educational journey was a full-day city tour on November 10.

Boys and Girls Week is an annual project by the City Government of Muntinlupa, conceived to expose young students to the daily intricacies of civil service and to ignite their passion for community leadership. This inspiring initiative was initially launched by then-Vice Mayor (now Congressman) Jimmy Fresnedi during the term of this writer as Muntinlupa Mayor. The annual exercise aims to equip the torchbearers of tomorrow, with the knowledge and values they need to make a meaningful impact on their community and beyond.

Muntinlupa City Recognized by CityNet for Leading Climate Action Efforts

Muntinlupa City, renowned for its relentless commitment to addressing climate change, has earned international acclaim as a frontrunner in this vital endeavor.

The city received the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Award in the City Climate Action Category during the recent CityNet's 43rd Executive Committee Meeting held in Suwon City, South Korea.

Expressing gratitude, Mayor Ruffy Biazon humbly accepted the SDG Award on behalf of the City Government of Muntinlupa. Mayor Biazon recognized that there is much work ahead, but the city is steadfastly headed in the right direction-"toward the creation of a smart, resilient city that harmonizes with an ecologically balanced environment, aiming for a future with reduced carbon emissions."

Mayor Biazon highlighted Muntinlupa's pioneering role among local government units in the Philippines. The city achieved this distinction by formalizing Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EEC) through the enactment of its Local Energy Code and the development of a Local Energy Efficiency Plan. This strategic approach has provided Muntinlupa with a solid policy foundation for adopting energy-efficient technologies, implementing conservation measures, and investing in renewable energy sources.

Mayor Biazon reiterated the city's commitment to designing programs, projects, and policies that align with both the Philippine Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). While acknowledging challenges such as engaging stakeholders, limited financial resources, and the need for behavioral change among city residents, the city government aspires to make EEC a way of life for every Muntinlupeno.