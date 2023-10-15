Bunye: Muntinlupa's business renewal innovation: Festival Mall welcomes BPLO-SWiT for extra fast transactions

IN AN exciting development for the local business community, the much-acclaimed Business Permits and Licensing Office Single-Window Transaction (BPLO-SWiT) program made a successful return last week to Festival Mall in Alabang, delivering a seamless and time-efficient experience for business owners and entrepreneurs alike.

From October 9 to 13, Muntinlupa City's Festival Mall became a bustling hub for business permit renewals, offering a hassle-free alternative for those eager to settle their dues without the long wait times typically associated with government transactions.

"We encouraged businesses to take the opportunity to pay their obligations early and avoid penalties for late payments. With the BPLO-SWiT, we made tax payments more accessible than ever, enabling everyone to avoid the rush and possible penalties," beamed Mayor Ruffy Biazon.

Located conveniently near the Festival Mall concierge, the BPLO-SWiT booth was open for applicants from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., offering a streamlined process that ensured minimal disruption to their daily operations.

What made the BPLO-SWiT truly remarkable was its impressive efficiency. BPLO Head Gary Llamas enthused: "The entire renewal process -- encompassing document submission, data encoding, fee payment, and the issuance of essential documents such as Official Receipts, Community Tax Certificates, Business Licenses, Mayor's Permit Certificates, and Barangay Clearances for Business -- was accomplished in as little as 20 minutes, provided all necessary documents were complete."

Aside from Festival Mall, business owners also had alternative venues for renewal such as the BPLO in Muntinlupa City Hall for in-person renewals and the Business E-payment System (BESt) for online transactions.

The BPLO-SWiT initiative is a testament to the city government's commitment to providing efficient public services in partnership with Festival Mall. Earlier this year, the city government received recognition from the Office of the President's Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) for the city's outstanding performance in facilitating business transactions between the local government and the public.

<b>Kiwanis Club of Muntinlupa Rizal (KCMR) 48th installation of officers and induction of new members</b>

The Kiwanis Club of Muntinlupa Rizal (KCMR) came together at the Museo ng Muntinlupa last October 7 to celebrate the club's 48th installation of officers and induction of new members. Installed by Kiwanis Division 3-D Lt. Governor Randy Garcia for Kiwanis Administrative Year 2023-2024 were the following: Chito C. Valerio, President; Gisela Fatima P. Tan, President-Elect; Edgar A. Trozado, Immediate Past President; Rizmond R. Laniog, Secretary, Michael John S. Ibrahim, Assistant Secretary; Conrado V. Pinili, Treasurer; Hector L. Manalo, Assistant Treasurer.

Providing support to the new leadership team is a Board of Directors made up of Dynadelle N. Aranda, Myra A. Santos, Rodante C. Corpuz, Joanne Karla C. Gatdula-Samson and Caryl G. de Guzman.

Additional guidance is provided by a Board of Advisers made up of Past District Governor Wilfredo "Boy" Valencia, Past Lt. Governor Ignacio "Toting" Bunye, Past Lt. Governor Romulo V. Acio, Past Lt. Governor Freddie J. Alcaraz, Past President/Congressman Jaime R. Fresnedi and Past President Dionisio A. Alog.

Meanwhile, Past President Larry Molera, Director Myra A. Santos, Past District Governor Boy Valencia, Lt. Governor Randy Garcia, Kiwanian Jemlah L. Pasco, Past President Greg M. Banlasan, Past President Richard C. Ordoñez and Past President Francis A. Santella were tasked to head significant club committees.

During the ceremony, outgoing President Dr. Edgar A. Trozado handed over the ceremonial gong and gavel to the newly installed President Chito C. Valerio who has accepted the challenge to guide the club through the next chapter of its journey. Additionally, two new members, Atty. John C. Titan and Educator Vicente B. Linchoco, who are expected to bring new perspective, talent and passion to KCMR, were inducted.

A posthumous award was presented to the late Past President and Past Lt. Governor Jaime A. Ventura, received by his widow, Kiwanette Haydee Ventura.

President Valerio expressed gratitude for the support of his family and recognized the achievements of his predecessor and outgoing Secretary Larry Molera. Several distinguished guests, including Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon, Congressman Jimmy Fresnedi, former City Mayor Toting Bunye and Kiwanis International Philippine Luzon District Governor Glenda V. Hufano, delivered inspirational messages highlighting KCMR's rich and colorful history of making a positive impact in the community.

President Valerio proposed partnerships with the city government and NGOs to maximize club resources and align KCMR's programs with Kiwanis Philippine Luzon District priorities. Philippine Luzon District Governor Glenda V. Hufanore-emphasized her 6-Priority Service Programsnicknamed G-L-E-N-D-A which stands for Grow Kiwanis, Loving Legacy, Expand Membership, New Partners, Drive for Development, and Accountability Champions.

Approximately 100 Kiwanians and guests, including past Philippine Luzon District Governors Ivan Velez and Joe Redoblado, eminent district officers, and immediate past Division 3-D Lt. Governor John Paul Valencia graced the milestone event.