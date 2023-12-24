Bunye: Muntinlupa's remarkable journey

AS MUNTINLUPA recently celebrated its 106th anniversary as an independent local government unit, Mayor Ruffy Biazon's call for residents to reflect on the city's journey and celebrate its achievements resonates profoundly. This momentous occasion provided a platform to acknowledge the outstanding Muntinlupeños and public servants whose remarkable accomplishments make us all proud.

From its modest origins as a small town to its current status as a thriving urban center, Muntinlupa's transformation mirrors the resilience and dedication of its people, embodying the city's unwavering commitment to growth. Founded on December 19, 1917, Muntinlupa's evolution from an agricultural community, primarily known for its rice fields and bamboo groves, into a highly urbanized city in 1995, is nothing short of remarkable.

The anniversary celebration was graced by esteemed guests, including Congressman Jimmy Fresnedi, who served as city mayor for two non-consecutive nine-year terms, along with dedicated City Council Members, led by Vice Mayor TemySimundac, Barangay and SK officials, and representatives from various sectors -- education, business, religious, and civic.

One highlight of the event was the recognition of outstanding residents, including remarkable athletes who have made their mark on the international stage. Among them is Dexter Pacquiao, a tricycle driver from Barangay Cupang, who exhibited exceptional honesty by returning P413,000 in cash left by an overseas Filipino worker (OFW). Kevin Quiambao, hailing from Barangay Bayanan, earned praise from the mayor for being the MVP in basketball in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86.

Mayor Biazon also acknowledged the achievements of athletes who have brought honor to the country in various sports events, including the 19th Asian Games. Annie Ramirez of Barangay Cupang secured a gold medal in the Jiu-Jitsu Women's 57KG category, while Kaila Napolis of Barangay Poblacion earned a bronze in the Jiu-Jitsu Women's 52KG category. Brothers Shugen and Keisei Nakano clinched silver and bronze medals, respectively, in judo at the 32nd SEA Games, and Daryl Mercado also secured a bronze medal in the same sport. The mayor proudly mentioned the three students from Colegio de Muntinlupa who competed in the 2023 Vex Robotics World Championship, namely Arthur Simundac, Kenneth De Guzman, and Mark Lawrence Ragus.

Moreover, Muntinlupa paid tribute to its retiring and outstanding employees for their dedication and efficient public service. Their hard work and commitment contribute significantly to the city's progress. Special recognition was given to Ernesto Icaro, Arch. Florante Landicho, and Rachel Macatuggal for their exceptional contributions.

The celebration also honored the Cleanest and Most Orderly Subdivisions, showcasing the community's commitment to maintaining a pristine environment. Sto. Niño Village Phase IV HOAI and Primavera Villas Phase 2 HOAI were recognized for their exemplary cleanliness.

The festivities were preceded by the inauguration of the Poblacion Evacuation Center in Barangay Poblacion, underscoring the city's readiness for disasters and calamities, a testament to Muntinlupa's commitment to the safety and well-being of its residents.

Mayor Biazon's message to residents is clear: dream boldly and aspire for greatness. He emphasizes the importance of community bonds and unity as Muntinlupa strives to become a leading investment hub and a model smart city.

The mayor's pride in the city's recent accolades is well-founded. Muntinlupa has been recognized with awards such as the Urban Governance Exemplar Awards, ranking highly in resiliency and infrastructure pillars, and the Green Banner Seal of Compliance Award for its sustainable intervention programs against malnutrition. Notably, the city also received the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Award for City Climate Action, a testament to its dedication to sustainable and resilient urban growth.

As Muntinlupa continues to grow and evolve, it stands as a shining example of what dedication, unity, and visionary leadership can achieve. The city's journey to greatness is far from over, and its future is filled with promise and potential. Having served as chief executive of Muntinlupa, during the Cory and Fidel Ramos presidencies, I am indeed proud to have been part of the journey.

