Bunye: Pagbangon muli: The post‑Holy Week reset

THE streets that fell silent on Good Friday are alive again this Monday morning. Jeepneys honk, offices stir, and the familiar rhythm of deadlines and duties resumes. Yet for a nation that has just walked through the solemn corridors of Holy Week, the question remains: do we simply return to business as usual, or do we rise with renewed purpose?

Holy Week is more than ritual. It is a pause, a collective reset of conscience and community. In the quiet of the Visita Iglesia, in the chants of the Pabasa, in the stillness of Black Saturday, we are reminded of sacrifice, forgiveness, and hope. These are not abstract virtues; they are practical guides for how we live once the candles are extinguished and the processions end.

The challenge, of course, is re‑entry. Monday brings traffic jams, bills to pay, political noise, and workplace deadlines. It is easy to leave behind the lessons of Holy Week with the palm fronds and penitential songs. Yet this is precisely where they matter most. Patience in traffic is a small act of mercy. Honesty in our work is a form of sacrifice. Compassion in civic life is a resurrection of hope. Faith is not confined to churches; it is tested in the marketplace, the barangay hall, and the family table.

For me, this reset is also personal. As I approach my 81st birthday on April 19, I have embraced a wellness reset -- simple routines of exercise, mindful eating, and quiet reflection. It is a reminder that renewal is not only spiritual but physical, that caring for one’s body is part of honoring the gift of life. At this age, every step forward is both gratitude and resolve.

The nation, too, needs its wellness reset. We are weary from economic pressures, political divisions, and the daily grind. But just as Holy Week teaches us that suffering is not the end, we can choose to rise with resilience. Renewal is not about forgetting hardship; it is about transforming it into strength.

So let this Monday be more than a return to routine. Let it be a conscious act of pagbangon muli -- rising again with lessons carried forward. Commit to one habit of kindness or discipline. Support a local initiative. Practice civic honesty. These are small steps, but together they form the path of renewal.

Holy Week ends, but its spirit must continue. The silence of Good Friday, the hope of Easter Sunday, and the resolve of Monday morning are threads of the same tapestry. To rise again is not just to resume life -- it is to live it with deeper purpose.

(totiingbunye2000@gmail.com)