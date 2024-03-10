Bunye: President Elpidio Quirino peace memorial to rise in Muntinlupa

A NEW monument is being built at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa to honor former President Elpidio Quirino for his remarkable statesmanship and efforts in shaping the friendship between Japan and the Philippines.

This statue is more than just a sculpture; it's a symbol of our shared history and the forgiveness that has paved the way for the strong bond between Manila and Tokyo today, said Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko.

During the recent groundbreaking for the memorial, Kazuhiko highlighted the importance of acknowledging the Filipino spirit of forgiveness in bridging past conflicts and fostering the current positive relationship between Japan and the Philippines.

President Quirino's decision to pardon Japanese Prisoners of War after World War II, despite the massacre of his own family during the Battle of Manila, was a crucial step towards building a lasting friendship during peacetime.

In July 2023, the Japanese Embassy marked the 70th anniversary of President Quirino's pardon for Japanese POWs at his memorial in the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Since 2016, a monument honoring President Quirino has stood in Hibiya Park, Tokyo, showcasing Japan's admiration for his contributions to their society and the enduring impact he had on Japan-Philippines relations.

Muntinlupa City fetes top taxpayers

Muntinlupa City recently celebrated its 29th year as a first-class city, a time-honored tradition that includes recognizing the businesses that contribute most to the community through their tax payments. Mayor Ruffy Biazon praised the Top 10 taxpayers for their ongoing support, which helps fund important local programs like scholarships, healthcare, security, infrastructure, and economic growth. The honored businesses this year include Ford Group Philippines, Inc.; Filinvest Alabang Inc.; Filinvest Land Inc.-Festival Mall; Filinvest REIT Corp.; Manila Electric Company; Ayala Land, Inc.; Alabang Commercial Corp.; Insular Life Assurance Co. Ltd.; BF Jade E-Services Philippines Inc.; and Fluor Daniel Inc. Philippines.

News from Ayala

The Ayala Group just kicked off a year-long series of volunteer events in a big way! Over 300 Ayala employees gathered at Ayala Malls Manila Bay on February 24th to put together 5,500 emergency survival kits for families in communities that need a helping hand. These kits, generously donated by Liquide International Corporation, are going out to places in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao through Ayala's partner organizations.

This event is part of Ayala Foundation's #BrigadangAyala Corporate Citizenship and Volunteerism program. The goal? To unite Ayala's massive workforce of 65,000 folks to do some serious good in the world. It's also a chance to show the group's ongoing commitment to building up our nation, something that's been in Ayala's DNA for 190 years.

Jaime Z. Urquijo, vice chairman of Ayala Foundation Inc. (AFI) and Ayala's Chief Sustainability and Risk Officer, said, "Our mission to create businesses that help people thrive isn't just a motto-it's why and how we do what we do. And it's what attracts folks across Ayala who want to make a real difference in the lives of Filipinos."

The #BrigadangAyala Corporate Citizenship and Volunteerism program isn't just about doing good deeds-it's about fostering a culture of caring within the group. During this first year, AFI will offer volunteer opportunities in healthcare, education, financial literacy, and environmental projects.

Meanwhile, Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI) is teaming up with Lithos Energy Inc. from California, USA to develop innovative electronics systems for Lithos' battery products.

What does this mean for us? Picture sleek, high-performance lithium-ion batteries powering gadgets and machines in industries like construction and mining. It's like upgrading our tech game to a whole new level!

But here's the exciting part: This collaboration isn't just about getting cool new tech. It's also about boosting our country's economy and creating more job opportunities for us.

IMI's CEO, Arthur R. Tan, is thrilled about the partnership. He says it's in line with their commitment to supporting top-notch manufacturers and providing excellent services. And Lithos Energy's CEO, James Meredith, is equally enthusiastic. He believes this collaboration will speed up their capacity expansion and contribute to a cleaner, electrified future.

Mass production is starting later this year, so we won't have to wait long to see these high-tech products hit the market!

In a related development, Eric Francia, the CEO of ACEN, Ayala's energy company, has suggested that Australia, Indonesia, and the Philippines could join forces to create battery storage systems for the region.

Currently, China produces over 70% of lithium batteries, posing a risk due to concentration. With Australia as the top lithium producer and Indonesia and the Philippines as major nickel suppliers, there's potential for a regional supply chain to meet the growing demand for battery storage.

(totingbunye2000@gmail.com)