Bunye: Promises, performance, and the ‘Mahiya Naman Kayo’ moment

AS WE prepare to listen to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address this afternoon, it is only fitting to look back at what was promised -- and what has been delivered -- since the 2025 Sona.

Last year’s address was defined by bold commitments: P20 rice, zero-balance billing in hospitals, lifeline electricity rates, and expanded support for small businesses.

Today, as we evaluate the administration's progress, the measure of this Sona will not be found in applause lines, but in whether performance has caught up with promise.

When President Marcos Jr. delivered his 2025 State of the Nation Address, he chose to speak less of promises and more of performance. It was a deliberate pivot: a leader entering the final stretch of his term, conscious that history will judge him not by rhetoric but by delivery.

However, the numbers in 2026 tell a more complex story than the optimism of a year ago. While the 2025 address offered hope, the current economic landscape faces significant headwinds. Inflation, which had tempered to 1.4 percent by June 2025, has proven stubborn, rising to 6.4 percent in June 2026. This remains consistently above the central bank’s 2–4 percent target, keeping the cost of living high for ordinary families.

Furthermore, core inflation -- which strips away volatile items -- reached 4.4 percent in June, the highest in 31 months, signaling that price pressures have become broad-based.

The administration’s record remains a mixed bag. Out of more than 160 commitments, roughly one in four have been fulfilled. While the Maharlika Investment Fund moved from concept to reality and flagship projects like the Panguil Bay Bridge and the LRT-1 Cavite Extension gave substance to the “Build Better More” mantra, infrastructure momentum has slowed. In the first quarter of 2026, public construction saw a sharp 31.5 percent year-on-year contraction as various projects faced delays.

Healthcare reforms, particularly zero-balance billing, provided vital relief, yet other promises remain partially realized. The P20 rice is still largely confined to Kadiwa stores rather than reaching the broader market, and energy costs continue to weigh heavily on industries and households. Adding to these challenges is the recent P85 minimum wage hike in Metro Manila, which policymakers are now carefully monitoring to ensure it does not trigger further inflationary "second-round" effects.

And then there is the line that electrified the chamber last year: “Sa mga mapagsamantala, mahiya naman kayo.” It was not a statistic, not a program, but a rebuk -- sharp, colloquial, and deeply Filipino. In that moment, Marcos spoke not as a technocrat, but as a leader exasperated by the corruption plaguing flood control and infrastructure projects -- a systemic drain on resources that has left communities vulnerable to disasters.

That soundbite may prove more enduring than any policy detail. It was a reminder that governance is not only about systems; it is about the moral courage to call out those who prey on the vulnerable and misuse the public trust.

As Marcos enters the twilight of his presidency, the challenge is clear. Performance must catch up with promises, and enforcement must match rhetoric. For ordinary Filipinos, the measure of success is simple: affordable rice, reliable power, decent jobs, and accessible healthcare. For history, the measure is harsher: did this administration leave the nation more resilient and more humane than it found it?

The Son of 2025 gave us numbers, projects, and programs. But it also gave us a line that should serve as the administration’s guiding principle as it tackles the challenges of 2026: “Mahiya naman kayo.”

(totingbunye2000@gmail.com)