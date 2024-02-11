Bunye: Reject any attempt to dismember our nation

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. minced no words as he vehemently denounced the divisive call to separate Mindanao from the rest of the Philippines, branding it as nothing short of an attempt to "destroy the country."

Speaking at the Commemoration of the Constitution Day organized by the Manila Overseas Press Club in Makati, Marcos underscored the gravity of such a move, labeling it a "grave violation" of the nation's foundational document.

Marcos urged unity in rejecting this movement, emphasizing the importance of preserving the republic and all that the national flag symbolizes. He condemned the idea as a "constitutional travesty," highlighting that the Constitution espouses a united and undivided nation with no provision for secession.

Marcos firmly pledged to uphold the Constitution and laws of the land, promising to thwart any attempts to fragment the country. He reassured that the nation's territorial integrity would remain steadfast, unwavering against any internal or external threats.

Addressing the issue of autonomy, Marcos pointed to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) as evidence of genuine local self-governance. He stressed the unnecessary nature of the independence movement, highlighting the support extended to Barmm, including ensuring the success of its upcoming election.

Marcos reiterated his commitment to bolstering Barmm, recognizing that a stronger Mindanao translates to a stronger Philippines, aligning with the nation's overarching goals.

We join the call in rejecting any attempt to dismember our nation.

Successful Filinvest Development Corp bond float

Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC) recently demonstrated its robust position in the financial landscape by successfully raising P10 billion in the initial phase of its ambitious P32-billion three-year bond program. The bond offering, said FDC President Rhoda A. Huang, underscores the Gotianun-led FDC's unwavering appeal to investors and its commitment to strategic growth initiatives.

The offering, comprising 2.5-year peso fixed-rate bonds boasting an annual interest rate of 6.3206 percent, received overwhelming response during the listing ceremony in Makati City. Total bids reached an impressive P31.5 billion, a resounding vote of confidence in FDC's trajectory and the broader economic prospects of the Philippines.

With a base offer of P7 billion and an option for oversubscription up to P3 billion, the overwhelming demand for FDC bonds signals a strong appetite for investment in the conglomerate's diverse portfolio. The net proceeds from this successful issuance will be strategically allocated towards bond redemption and various capital expenditures, with a keen focus on driving growth in renewable energy, water, hospitality, and digitalization projects.

FDC's diversified interests across property, banking, sugar, and power sectors have evidently borne fruit, as evidenced by a remarkable 57% surge in attributable net income for the first nine months of 2023.

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairperson Emilio B. Aquino could not help but take note of FDC's financial strength and resilience. With a track record of steady earnings and robust financial flexibility, FDC is well-poised to capitalize on stable investment opportunities as it continues to expand its operations and pursue innovative ventures.

MBC Media Group

The recent transformation of MBC, now known as MBC Media Group, marks a significant milestone in its journey from a traditional broadcasting powerhouse to a dynamic multi-platform business. Under the leadership of President Jun Nicdao, the rebranding signifies a strategic shift towards elevating services for both partners and audiences alike.

From its humble beginnings as KZRH radio in 1939, MBC's evolution mirrors its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the Filipino audience. The decision to rebrand reflects a forward-thinking approach, demonstrating a proactive stance in adapting to changing media landscapes and audience preferences.

Central to this transformation is the new logo, which embodies the essence of fluidity and innovation through its depiction of six ellipses symbolizing sound waves. These ellipses represent MBC Media Group's six strategic business units: radio, TV, promotions, talents, events, and digital. This symbolism underscores the organization's comprehensive approach to providing diverse and engaging content across various platforms.

With ambitious expansion plans on the horizon, including the establishment of digital TV stations in key broadcast areas, MBC Media Group is poised to deliver integrated campaigns and immersive experiences to Filipino audiences nationwide.

(totingbunye2000@gmail.com)