Bunye: Severe Tropical Storm Kristine’s wrath

AS SEVERE Tropical Storm (STS) Kristine pounded the Bicol Region and accelerated westward, the Philippines once again found itself grappling with the formidable forces of nature. This tropical storm, which intensified into a severe tropical storm as it approached Isabela, has left a significant mark on the nation, causing widespread disruptions and forcing communities into a state of high alert.

Classes and government office work were suspended, flights canceled, and power and water services disrupted as Kristine unleashed torrential rains and heavy flooding reminiscent of Typhoon Ondoy. The extensive flooding caused by STS Kristine has been severe and widespread, impacting multiple regions. Torrential rains have resulted in submerged roads, bridges and properties, disrupting daily life and infrastructure. Overflowing rivers have rendered many areas impassable, leaving thousands of families displaced and seeking shelter in evacuation centers.

Bicol is undoubtedly the hardest hit, with floods submerging houses in Bato and Milaor, and lahar flows from Mayon Volcano burying vehicles in Guinobatan. Landslides have struck 19 areas across Albay, Sorsogon, Camarines Sur, and Camarines Norte. The physical and emotional toll on residents is immeasurable.

In Bicol alone, at least 20 lives have been tragically lost, with fatalities reported across several regions such as Naga City, Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, and Masbate. These lives were claimed by drowning, landslides, and fallen trees, underscoring the multiple threats posed by such storms. The death toll reported by different sources varies, with the Office of Civil Defense listing 10 confirmed fatalities and more missing. This discrepancy highlights a crucial issue: the need for accurate and timely information during disasters. Lives depend on it.

Across Kristine’s path, government rescue workers disregarded their own safety to reach families who sought temporary refuge on rooftops. Residents, like those in San Mateo, Rizal, have shown remarkable resilience and courage, risking everything to cross the torrential currents of the swollen San Mateo River. Such images--of individuals defying nature’s fury to find safety or return to their homes--are a testament to the human spirit. But why must such bravery be tested time and again?

The logistical challenges presented by flooding have rendered various roads and bridges impassable, stranding thousands of passengers and cargoes. President Marcos, during a briefing at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council headquarters, acknowledged these difficulties but reassured that relief efforts would commence as soon as conditions allow.

In the face of such devastation, the government’s response has been swift but not without its challenges. The Department of National Defense and Office of Civil Defense have mobilized resources, including 34 water filtration machines, to ensure the availability of safe drinking water – an often overlooked but critical need during floods.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro’s call for unaffected areas to keep highways clear reflects a deeper issue of logistical coordination. Efficient response is hampered if vital routes are blocked, delaying critical aid to those in dire need.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has stepped up, with General Romeo Brawner affirming their commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster response. The coordinated efforts of the Philippine Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with international partners, exemplify the strength in unity.

Power outages have left nearly 400,000 Meralco customers in darkness, while the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines struggles to restore essential transmission lines. This emphasizes the vulnerability of our infrastructure and the urgent need for resiliency planning.

Further compounding the chaos, the Philippine Ports Authority is investigating the abandonment of ships during the storm, raising questions about accountability and preparedness.

Amidst the chaos, the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s prepositioned food packs offer a lifeline to those stranded, and the National Telecommunication Communication’s measures to maintain communicational services provide a crucial connection to the outside world.

Ultimately, while STS Kristine wreaked havoc across Luzon, it has also highlighted the resilience, bravery, and spirit of the Filipino people. But beyond the immediate response, we must ask ourselves: Are we doing enough to prepare for future storms? Are our systems robust enough to withstand nature’s fury? The answers to these questions will determine not only our recovery from Kristine but also our readiness for future challenges.