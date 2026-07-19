Bunye: Subpoena power and the Sara Duterte impeachment: Lessons from Corona, risks for today

THE Senate’s decision this afternoon to consider subpoenaing Vice President Sara Duterte’s tax records has instantly become the most resonant political development of the week. It is not merely a procedural step in an impeachment trial; it is a constitutional stress test. And like all stress tests, it reveals both the strength and fragility of our institutions.

At the heart of the controversy lies a simple but powerful question: How far may the Senate go in compelling evidence against an impeached official? To answer this, senators have reached back to 2012 -- the impeachment of Chief Justice Renato Corona -- whose trial established the modern template for legislative subpoenas in high-stakes political cases.

But invoking Corona is not a neutral act. It carries legal weight, political symbolism, and emotional memory. It reminds the public of a moment when the Senate asserted its authority with unprecedented boldness. It also raises fears of weaponization, selective prosecution, and political vendetta.

Below is a balanced examination of the arguments now shaping the national conversation.

Prosecution’s arguments

(Why the Senate may issue the subpoena)

Corona precedent -- During the 2012 trial, the Senate compelled the production of SALNs, bank records, and tax documents. Proponents argue that the Senate’s power to subpoena is already well-established and constitutionally grounded.

Material relevance -- Senators pushing for the subpoena say the tax records are directly relevant to allegations of misuse of confidential funds and unexplained wealth. Impeachment trials, they argue, are not bound by the strict rules of evidence in regular courts.

Public accountability -- The Vice President holds one of the highest offices in the land. Transparency is not optional. If tax records can clarify whether public funds were misused, the Senate has a duty to obtain them.

No immunity -- Unlike the President, the Vice President does not enjoy immunity from suit. Therefore, she cannot refuse a subpoena on the basis of executive privilege.

Precedent for future cases -- Allowing an impeached official to block access to financial documents would weaken future impeachment proceedings and embolden misconduct.

Defense’s arguments

(Why the subpoena may be improper or unconstitutional)

Fishing expedition -- The defense argues that the subpoena is overly broad and not tied to a specific allegation. Without clear linkage, it becomes a political search for incriminating material rather than a legitimate evidentiary request.

Privacy and due process -- Tax records are among the most protected personal documents under Philippine law. The defense insists that constitutional rights do not evaporate during impeachment.

Selective prosecution -- Allies of the Vice President claim the subpoena is politically motivated, pointing to timing, rhetoric, and the broader political climate. They argue that the Senate is using Corona as a pretext for partisan escalation.

Overreach of legislative power -- The defense warns that allowing the Senate to subpoena tax records without strict parameters risks turning impeachment trials into political inquisitions.

Chilling effect -- If tax records become fair game in every political dispute, fewer qualified individuals may be willing to enter public service.

Why this moment matters

The Corona impeachment reshaped Philippine political culture. It taught the public that even the highest officials could be compelled to open their financial lives to scrutiny. But it also taught politicians how powerful -- and dangerous -- impeachment can be when mixed with partisan fervor.

Today, the Senate stands at a similar crossroads.

If it issues the subpoena, it reinforces the principle that accountability requires transparency -- even at the highest levels. If it rejects the subpoena, it signals caution, restraint, and respect for individual rights.

Either way, the decision will echo far beyond the current trial. It will influence how future impeachments are conducted, how evidence is gathered, and how political battles are fought.

The subpoena debate is not just about Sara Duterte. It is about the Senate’s identity. Is it a court of impeachment guided by constitutional duty? Or is it a political arena where legal tools become weapons?

The answer will shape our democracy long after this trial ends.

(totingbunye2000@gmail.com)