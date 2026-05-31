Bunye: The ICC trial of Rodrigo Duterte is more than a courtroom drama

THE International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to try former President Rodrigo Duterte on November 30, 2026 is more than a headline. It is a watershed moment that forces the Philippines to confront hard questions about justice, sovereignty, and the strength of its institutions. Beyond politics, the trial carries economic consequences the nation cannot ignore.

Never before has a Philippine leader faced the ICC. The charges stem from Duterte’s war on drugs, which left thousands dead and divided the nation. Supporters saw a crusade against crime; critics saw a campaign that trampled human rights. The trial will now place these narratives under global scrutiny.

Duterte’s allies argue the ICC has no jurisdiction, citing the Philippines’ 2019 withdrawal from the Rome Statute. They insist accountability must be domestic. Opponents counter that the scale of abuses demands international intervention. This tension between sovereignty and accountability is not new, but for the Philippines the stakes are uniquely high: our response will define how we balance national pride with universal human rights.

Already, the case has unsettled politics. Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa faces controversy over his Senate escape, with Senator Robin Padilla linked to the incident. These developments show the trial is reshaping alliances and exposing vulnerabilities within the establishment.

The ICC trial is also an economic reckoning. Investors and partners will judge the Philippines by how it handles this moment:

Investor confidence: Stability attracts investment. Evading accountability risks instability; confronting abuses could reassure investors of serious governance.

Trade relations: Japan’s P210 billion pledges and other partnerships hinge on perceptions of democratic maturity. Mishandling the trial may weaken cooperation.

Debt and currency: With debt and inflation rising, the peso is strained. Political turmoil could trigger capital flight and higher borrowing costs. Tourism and reputation: Global image matters. Avoiding accountability risks reputational damage that could hurt tourism and soft power. In short, the trial is not just about justice — it is about whether the Philippines can remain a credible partner in the global economy.

The world is watching. Nations that confront abuses with honesty earn respect; those that evade accountability risk isolation. History offers sobering lessons: countries that ignored wrongdoing often paid a heavy price in legitimacy and growth, while those that embraced accountability emerged stronger. South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, though imperfect, helped heal wounds and restore investor confidence.

The Philippines now faces its own reckoning. History will judge us not only by the verdict in The Hague, but by how we, as a people, choose to face it — politically, morally, and economically.

The trial is not the end of the story; it is the beginning of a test — of our democracy, our justice system, and our economic resilience.

(totingbunye2000@gmail.com)