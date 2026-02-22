Bunye: The Philippines in 2050: Are we ready for a top-20 economy?

GLOBAL analysts now project that by 2050, the Philippines may stand among the world's 20 largest economies. It is an encouraging forecast -- but also a challenge. Because if we are to be brutally honest, the biggest threats to this future are not global headwinds. They are political habits we have refused to outgrow.

Yes, the fundamentals are promising. We have a young population that can power growth for decades. We have emerging urban centers beyond Metro Manila that can spread development more evenly. Our services sector -- BPO, digital work, tourism -- continues to show resilience. And for years, remittances have kept our economy stable even when politics has not.

But projections are not destiny. They are warnings. And the warning is this: unless we confront our political dysfunction, the Philippines will once again fall short of its potential.

The first threat is political instability. Investors can handle competition and regulation. What they cannot handle is unpredictability. Yet every six years, we rewrite priorities, abandon long-term programs, and weaponize institutions for partisan gain. National development becomes collateral damage in political turf wars. This is not governance. This is self-sabotage.

Second, corruption remains a structural cancer. It is not only about stolen funds; it is about stolen futures. Every delayed project, every padded contract, every misuse of public money weakens trust and slows progress. A country aspiring to join the world's Top 20 economies cannot operate with Third World standards of accountability.

Third, our education crisis is a ticking time bomb. International assessments consistently place Filipino students near the bottom in reading, math, and science. A young population is an asset only if it is educated and skilled. Otherwise, it becomes a demographic burden -- millions of young Filipinos unable to compete in a modern economy.

Fourth, infrastructure bottlenecks continue to choke productivity. Traffic, power shortages, slow logistics, and weak connectivity are not mere inconveniences; they are economic penalties. While recent administrations have pushed infrastructure programs, continuity remains fragile. Projects should not depend on political loyalty; they should depend on national need.

Finally, the Philippines is one of the world's most climate-vulnerable countries. Yet disaster preparedness remains reactive. We rebuild the same communities in the same danger zones, then express shock when the next storm arrives. Climate resilience must be treated as economic policy, not as a ceremonial afterthought.

So what must we do?

We must institutionalize long-term planning. Shield national priorities -- education, infrastructure, digitalization, climate resilience -- from political cycles.

We must demand accountability. Corruption thrives where citizens tolerate it.

We must invest aggressively in human capital. Teachers, students, health workers, and digital skills must be at the center of our strategy.

We must ensure infrastructure continuity. The Philippines cannot afford to restart from zero every six years.

And we must treat climate resilience as economic survival.

The Philippines can become a Top-20 economy. But only if we confront the political habits that have held us back for generations. The future is within reach -- but it will not wait forever.

