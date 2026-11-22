WHENEVER a sitting president of the United States includes the Philippines in a major Asian tour, headlines naturally focus on personalities, ceremonies, and diplomatic symbolism. President Donald Trump's recent visit was no exception. Discussions reportedly centered on trade, investment, and regional security, against the backdrop of broader engagements with Asean leaders and other major powers.

Yet the more important question is not why President Trump came. The more important question is: What should the Philippines do now that the world is paying attention?

For decades, our nation has occupied a strategic position at the crossroads of the Pacific. Geography has always been our advantage. The challenge has been translating that advantage into tangible benefits for ordinary Filipinos.

The opportunity presented by this latest round of high-level diplomacy is not merely geopolitical. It is economic.

Foreign policy is often discussed in terms of alliances, summits, and security arrangements. While these are important, most Filipinos view international relations through a simpler lens. Will more investments come? Will better jobs be created? Will exports grow? Will family incomes improve? Will prices become more manageable? These are the metrics that ultimately matter.

The discussions surrounding trade and investment deserve particular attention. Across Asia, countries are competing aggressively for manufacturing facilities, technology investments, diversified supply chains, and infrastructure projects. The Philippines should aim not merely to participate in this competition but to emerge as a preferred destination.

This requires more than diplomatic goodwill. It requires competitiveness. Investors look for reliable infrastructure, efficient regulation, affordable energy, a skilled workforce, and policy consistency. No summit communiqué can substitute for these fundamentals. If the Philippines is to benefit fully from renewed international attention, reforms at home must accompany outreach abroad.

At the same time, security considerations cannot be ignored. Stability remains a prerequisite for prosperity. Investors gravitate toward environments where risks are manageable and institutions are dependable. Partnerships with allies can contribute to that stability, provided they advance Philippine interests and preserve our independent foreign policy.

The challenge for Manila is to avoid viewing economic cooperation and national security as competing objectives. In reality, they reinforce each other. A secure nation attracts investment, while a growing economy strengthens national resilience.

There is also a broader lesson here. In a world increasingly shaped by strategic competition among major powers, countries like the Philippines need not see themselves merely as spectators. We possess agency. We can engage different partners, pursue mutually beneficial arrangements, and advance our own national objectives.

The goal should not be choosing sides. The goal should be choosing what benefits the Filipino people. A mature foreign policy is neither blindly pro-American nor reflexively anti-American. Nor should it become excessively dependent on any other power.

Instead, it should consistently ask a single question: Does this partnership advance Philippine interests? If the answer is yes, we should pursue it. If the answer is no, we should reconsider it.

President Trump's visit generated headlines. Headlines, however, are fleeting. The real test begins after the motorcades have departed and the cameras have packed up.

Years from now, Filipinos are unlikely to remember the ceremonial speeches or diplomatic choreography. They will remember whether this moment helped create jobs, attract investments, strengthen industries, and enhance national security.

Diplomatic attention is valuable, but attention alone is not the prize. History teaches that nations prosper not because they are strategically important, but because they know how to capitalize on that importance. The Philippines today enjoys growing international attention.

The task before us is to convert that attention into opportunity, and that opportunity into results. The true measure of success will not be the number of visiting world leaders, but the number of Filipino families whose lives are improved because of the choices we make today.