Bunye: Transformative Global Citizenship Education Initiative supports teachers in Matatag curriculum

THE Global Citizenship Education (GCED) Initiative has taken a significant step in supporting teachers within the Matatag curriculum, offering an innovative educational framework designed to equip learners with essential knowledge, skills, and values for thriving in an interconnected world.

By fostering critical thinking, empathy, and social responsibility, GCE empowers individuals to address pressing global challenges such as inequality, climate change, and human rights issues.

The Matatag Curriculum is a new educational framework introduced by the Department of Education (DepEd) in the Philippines. It aims to address various challenges in the basic education system and produce competent, job-ready, active, responsible, and patriotic citizens. The name "Matatag" stands for:

* MAke the curriculum relevant to produce job-ready, active, and

responsible citizens.

* TAke steps to accelerate the delivery of basic education services and provision facilities.

* TAke good care of learners by promoting learner well-being, inclusiveness learning, and positive learning environment.

* Give support for teachers to teach better.

At the forefront of this movement in the Philippines is the GCED Cooperation Centre (GCC) at Philippine Normal University (PNU). Supported by the Asia-Pacific Centre of Education for International Understanding (APCEIU) under Unesco, the GCC provides valuable resources and training for educators to seamlessly integrate global citizenship into their curricula. Leading this initiative are key figures including Mr. Hyun Mook Lim, director of APCEIU; Dr. Bert Tuga, president of PNU Manila; Dr. Rowena R. Hibanada, director of GCC Philippines; and Deputy Carl O. Dellomos, who manages operational logistics.

Since 2020, GCC-Ph has been a vital support system for teachers. To advance the Matatag Curriculum, they have launched groundbreaking online training courses aimed at training school heads on the Whole School Approach to effectively promote global citizenship among students and communities.

Among their impactful projects are the Paghabi Project, Teach for Peace, and The GCED Youth Network. These initiatives aim to provide professional and personal growth for teachers, educators, community leaders, and especially the youth.

Additionally, the GCC Philippines enhances GCED through the Philippine GCED Network and GCC Regional Hubs. This collaboration, solidified through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with PNU, fosters cooperation among higher education institutions and develops regional proposals for GCED.

One notable event was the Civic Educators and Teachers' Summit, which engaged educators in meaningful discussions on civic responsibility and active citizenship. Another significant event was the KaPEACEtahan sa PNU: National Peace Consciousness Summit in 2024, celebrating the 20th anniversary of National Peace Consciousness Month and focusing on peace education and reconciliation efforts.

Throughout 2024, GCC-Ph Director Dr. Rowena Raton-Hibanada, along with core team members, participated in various local and international events that advance Global Citizenship Education. These included the Regional Policy Dialogue in Bangkok, Thailand, the 2nd GCC International Conference on GCED in Penang, Malaysia, and a Unesco Natcom Learning Session on Education for Sustainable Development in Legazpi, Albay. The year concluded with the 9th International Conference on GCED hosted by Unesco APCEIU in September, further affirming GCC-Ph's commitment to advancing global citizenship education in the country.

As these initiatives unfold, GCC Philippines is set to strengthen a collaborative network of educators and school leaders, fostering the exchange of best practices and underscoring the significance of global citizenship in education. Through these efforts, the program aims to enhance the quality of education in the Philippines, preparing students to become informed and responsible global citizens in an increasingly interconnected world.

(totingbunye2000@gmail.com)