Bunye: Trials of trust: From ICC to impeachment

IN THE span of a single week, the Filipino nation has been confronted with headlines that cut to the core of our collective conscience: the International Criminal Court (ICC) confirming charges against former President Rodrigo Duterte, the overwhelming public sentiment favoring an impeachment trial for the Vice President, and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s reluctant compliance with a Supreme Court order while resisting a return to the ICC.

These are not isolated stories. They are threads in a larger tapestry of trust -- trust in institutions, trust in accountability, trust in the promise that no one, however powerful, is above the law.

The ICC’s confirmation of charges against former President Duterte is historic. For Juan and Maria, it is a test of whether justice can reach beyond the borders of sovereignty. The drug war left scars in countless communities; now, the world watches to see if those wounds will be acknowledged in a court of law.

Meanwhile, a staggering 88 percent of Filipinos favor an impeachment trial for the Vice President. This is not just a statistic -- it is a cry of frustration from a people weary of impunity. Whether the allegations prove true or not, the sheer weight of public sentiment demands transparency and accountability.

President Marcos’ decision to comply with the Supreme Court order, while maintaining opposition to ICC re-entry, reflects the delicate dance between legal obligation and political calculation. It is a reminder that leadership is not only about asserting power, but about submitting to the rule of law.

These national dramas unfold against a backdrop of global and local concerns: OFWs endangered abroad, ASEAN diplomacy in the South China Sea, and corruption cases grinding through the Sandiganbayan. Each headline is a reminder that governance is not abstract -- it touches the daily bread, the safety, and the dignity of ordinary Filipinos.

The resonance of these stories lies not in their spectacle, but in their symbolism. The ICC trial, the impeachment sentiment, and the Supreme Court order all converge on a single question: Can Filipinos trust that justice will be done?

For Juan and Maria, trust is not a luxury. It is the foundation of hope. When institutions falter, hope collapses. When accountability is upheld, hope revives.

As we move forward, let us remember: trials are not only for individuals, but for nations. The Philippines now stands trial before its own people and before the world. The verdict will not be written in courtrooms alone, but in the hearts of citizens who yearn for integrity, fairness, and relief.

(totingbunye2000@gmail.com)