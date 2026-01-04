Bunye: When celebration turns to tragedy: Lessons from Switzerland - and a painful echo from Ozone

THE New Year fire in Crans-Montana, Switzerland -- a blaze that killed dozens of young people in a basement bar -- shocked a nation known for order, discipline, and safety. But for Filipinos, the tragedy carries an even deeper resonance. It echoes a night we have never fully forgotten: March 18, 1996, when the Ozone Disco fire claimed the lives of 162 mostly young Filipinos, making it one of the deadliest nightclub fires in the world.

Two tragedies, worlds apart. Yet the similarities are haunting.

In both cases, the victims were teenagers and young adults, out to celebrate milestones -- graduation season in Quezon City, New Year's Eve in Switzerland. In both cases, the venues were packed beyond safe capacity, turning joy into chaos the moment flames appeared. And in both cases, escape routes became death traps: a single narrow exit at Ozone, a bottlenecked staircase in Crans-Montana.

These parallels remind us that disasters rarely arise from a single failure. They emerge from a chain of small, preventable lapses -- overcrowding, poor ventilation, combustible interiors, inadequate exits, and the dangerous mix of pyrotechnics and enclosed spaces. The details differ, but the pattern is painfully familiar.

The first lesson is universal: fire safety is non-negotiable. Whether in a Swiss ski resort or a Quezon City nightclub, the laws of physics do not change. Flames spread fast. Smoke incapacitates in seconds. Panic multiplies danger. When establishments cut corners, when inspections become ceremonial, when crowds exceed safe limits, we create the conditions for catastrophe.

The second lesson is about youth awareness. Many young people today have never heard of Ozone. They may not know how quickly a celebration can turn deadly, or how vital it is to locate exits, avoid overcrowded corners, and stay alert to hazards. Teaching these instincts is not alarmism. It is empowerment.

The third lesson is communal: we survive by looking out for one another. In both tragedies, stories emerged of friends helping friends, strangers guiding strangers, and staff trying to lead people to safety. These acts of courage matter. They save lives. But they cannot compensate for structural failures that should never have existed in the first place.

Finally, these fires remind us of the fragility of joy. A night meant for dancing or welcoming a new year can be transformed in seconds. This is not a call to fear celebration, but to honor it with responsibility -- from venue owners, from regulators, and from the public.

Switzerland now grieves as we once did. And as we remember Ozone, we are reminded that the most meaningful tribute to all victims -- here and abroad -- is action: safer venues, stricter enforcement, better education, and a culture that values human life above convenience or spectacle.

The young people who died in Crans-Montana and in Quezon City had their whole futures ahead of them. Their memory calls us to vigilance, compassion, and reform.

(totingbunye2000@gmail.com)