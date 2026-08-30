Bunye: When the peso falls, Juan and Maria feel it first

THE headlines this week were stark: “Peso hits record low at P62.27 per US dollar.” To many, this is just another abstract economic figure — a talking point for market analysts and policy wonks. But for Juan and Maria, the ordinary Filipino family, this number is anything but abstract. It translates directly into the price of rice, the cost of the daily commute, and the struggle to stretch a meager paycheck just a few days further.

The Peso’s Slide

The peso has weakened by nearly 5 percent this year, making it one of Asia’s worst-performing currencies. While the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has attempted to stem the tide by raising interest rates to 5 percent, the effect has been marginal. We are caught in the crossfire of global forces: a stubborn US dollar, rising oil prices, and persistent geopolitical uncertainty.

For the everyday Filipino, the math is simple and harsh: imported goods cost more. Every liter of fuel for a jeepney, every sack of wheat for a neighborhood bakery’s pan de sal, and every life-saving medicine priced in dollars becomes more expensive the moment it crosses our border.

A Cruel Tax

Some households, admittedly, find a temporary reprieve. OFW families see their remittances gain more value as their hard-earned dollars convert into more pesos. However, for the millions who rely solely on local wages, the peso’s weakness functions as a cruel, silent tax.

The ripple effect is predictable and vicious. Small businesses struggle with higher overhead for imported materials. Jeepney drivers face soaring diesel costs. Market vendors, squeezed by their own supply chains, pass the burden to consumers. Inflation accelerates, purchasing power erodes, and families are forced to cut back on essentials.

The Vulnerable Foundation

Moody’s recently reaffirmed the Philippines’ investment grade rating, describing us as stable but warning of “eroding fiscal fundamentals.” In plain terms, while the government remains creditworthy, our debt and spending patterns are raising red flags.

Coupled with the peso’s decline, the message is clear: our economy is dangerously exposed. We remain too dependent on imports, too vulnerable to global oil shocks, and too reliant on the safety net of remittances to keep our households afloat.

The Lived Reality

Walk through any palengke and you will hear the real pulse of the economy. The complaints are not about interest rate spreads; they are about the cost of living:

“Ang mahal ng bigas!”

“Tumaas na naman ang pamasahe.”

“Pati gamot, doble presyo na.”

These are not just economic indicators; they are lived realities. For families operating on a razor-thin margin, the peso’s weakness magnifies every storm, every oil spike, and every global tremor.

A Path Forward

The current situation should serve as a wake-up call for serious policy reform. We must move beyond reactive measures and focus on structural resilience:

Diversify our energy mix to reduce our hostage-like reliance on volatile global oil prices.

Strengthen local agriculture to bolster food security and reduce dependence on costly food imports.

Invest in high-value, dollar-earning industries — such as tourism, specialized exports, and technology — to create a more balanced trade environment.

Maintain strict fiscal discipline to ensure long-term investor confidence and national stability.

These are not overnight fixes, but they are necessary ones. Without them, Juan and Maria will continue to bear the brunt of every market fluctuation.

Closing Thought

The fall of the peso is more than just a headline; it is a mirror reflecting our nation’s systemic vulnerabilities. For Juan and Maria, it is the difference between buying a full kilo of rice or settling for half. It is the choice between commuting to work or walking to save fare.

We cannot afford to dismiss the peso’s weakness as "just economics." When the peso falls, it is the ordinary Filipino who stumbles first.

(totingbunye2000@gmail.com)