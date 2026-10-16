Business

Davao Saba bananas reach Hong Kong

Davao del Norte exporter shipped 2.4 metric tons of Saba bananas after securing a trade deal at Asia Fruit Logistica Hong Kong 2026
HONG KONG-BOUND SABA. Boxes of Saba bananas are prepared for shipment to Hong Kong following a trade agreement secured during Asia Fruit Logistica Hong Kong 2026. Gerb Golden Hands Corp. of Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte, shipped its initial 2.4 metric tons on Oct. 13, 2026.
HONG KONG-BOUND SABA. Boxes of Saba bananas are prepared for shipment to Hong Kong following a trade agreement secured during Asia Fruit Logistica Hong Kong 2026. Gerb Golden Hands Corp. of Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte, shipped its initial 2.4 metric tons on Oct. 13, 2026. DA DAVAO FACEBOOK PHOTO
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Saba bananas from Davao del Norte have reached Hong Kong after a trade agreement secured at Asia Fruit Logistica Hong Kong 2026, opening a new overseas market for the local produce.

Gerb Golden Hands Corp., based in Tibal-og, Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte, shipped its first batch of 200 boxes on Oct. 13, 2026.

Each box contains 12 kilograms of bananas, bringing the initial shipment to 2.4 metric tons. The company scheduled another 250 boxes for shipment on Oct. 14, bringing the total to 450 boxes, or 5.4 metric tons.

Marie Ann Constantino, the Department of Agriculture (DA) Davao Region’s technical director for operations, said the shipment could create more opportunities for local banana growers and strengthen farming communities’ livelihoods.

“The DA11 will continue supporting our bananeros by strengthening market linkages, facilitating trade opportunities, and connecting local producers with global buyers,” Constantino said. “We want to ensure that Davao Region’s agricultural products gain greater recognition and competitiveness in the international market.”

The shipment follows business meetings at Asia Fruit Logistica Hong Kong 2026, where Philippine agricultural exporters connected with international buyers to expand overseas markets for local produce.  RAFIS11

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