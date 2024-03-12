Presidential Trade Mission seeks to boost US investment in PH

The mission focused on several key sectors: Renewable Energy, Transport and Logistics Infrastructure, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Cybersecurity, and Cross-Border Data Flows. Investment in these sectors will ensure the country’s sustainable economic growth, regional connectivity and improve cybersecurity measures to protect digital assets.

PSAC hosted the mission, bringing together the Philippines’ top conglomerates and the US delegation, to create solutions for the country using their direct access to the government. PSAC Lead Convenor and Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin M. Aboitiz emphasized that the Advisory Council works directly with the President, is able to minimize bureaucratic challenges, and ensures that the Philippine government can work smoothly with foreign investors.

“PSAC is our answer to making sure the government hears you, ensuring your needs and challenges are front and center, so we can tackle them head-on,” Aboitiz said. “Our commitment is solid and clear: we intend to make doing business in the Philippines as easy, simple, and straightforward as possible — as it should be.”

He also expressed support for the Marcos administration’s continued thrust to improve US-Philippine ties and promote a more comprehensive alliance between the two nations.

“Under the leadership of President Marcos Jr., we have a government that doesn’t just talk but listens — listens to what businesses need, listens to what investors like you are looking for, and listens to what industries need for the economy to thrive. If this kind of collaboration continues, the Philippines will be the Next Big Thing in Asia.” (Press Release)