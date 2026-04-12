BWC to firms: Protect workers vs heat in workplaces

AMID the summer heat, the Bureau of Working Conditions (BWC) on Sunday, April 12, 2026, called on all workplaces to adopt measures that will protect their employees from health threats brought by the season.

In a social media post, the BWC said such measures are needed to ensure that workers are being kept safe and healthy as well as maintaining their efficiency in the workplace.

"A safer and healthier workplace protects both workers and productivity," said the BWC.

It said companies are urged to provide drinking water and cool rest areas; implement rest-shade-hydration (RSH) measures; adjust schedules and rest breaks; allow appropriate clothing or personal protective equipment; allow flexible work arrangements, if feasible; and conduct heat stress awareness orientation.

The Bureau said firms are also advised to improve airflow, ventilation, and insulation; install cooling systems or fans; maintain air-conditioning units regularly; install blinds or UV-protective window films; and reduce humidity and heat sources.

Employees, meanwhile, are advised to drink water regularly; wear light, breathable clothing; use the buddy system to monitor symptoms; and take cooling breaks.

"It helps that workers and employers act early by adjusting work, rest, and hydration to prevent heat-related illness," said the BWC.

Earlier, the Department of Health (DOH) advised the public to maintain vigilance over heat-related illnesses amid the summer season.

The Bureau noted how there is a threat of heat-related illnesses even in workplaces saying being indoors doesn't exempt them from such conditions.

It said there are workplaces, where workers could be more vulnerable to experiencing extreme heat conditions.

"Workers in enclosed environments, such as factories, kitchens, and warehouses, may experience heat stress due to poor ventilation, high humidity, and heat-generating equipment," said the BWC.

It noted how heat stress is influenced by high temperature, humidity, poor ventilation, heat-generating equipment, and physically demanding work

"These raise body temperature beyond safe limits," said the BWC.

Among the signs of heat-related illnesses are muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea, confusion, and high body temperature.

"These conditions increase accidents, errors, and fatigue," said the BWC. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)