C. Luzon police nab all 10 regional most wanted in 14 days

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – The Police Regional Office (PRO) 3 (Central Luzon) has arrested all 10 Regional Level Most Wanted Persons (RLMWPs) in the region within 14 days.



In a statement Tuesday evening, the PRO-3 said the top wanted individuals, facing charges for murder, rape, robbery, and drug violations, were captured from Oct. 1 to 14 after a series of coordinated manhunt operations across the region's seven provinces.



The regional police identified the top four most wanted as Rolando Estanislao (murder and frustrated murder), Ernie Juat (2 counts of rape), Christian Adrales (murder), and Harren Josh Santos (robbery, car theft, and illegal possession of firearms).



It stated that the accomplishment is a result of intelligence-driven operations and enhanced coordination among units. The arrests reaffirm the command’s commitment to upholding justice and maintaining peace in Central Luzon.



The Bulacan Police was credited with leading the effort, successfully apprehending the top three most wanted persons through strategic planning and precise intelligence.



“This success is a product of unity, discipline, and dedication. With continuous coordination and intelligence sharing, our units were able to locate and apprehend the most wanted fugitives. This proves that no criminal can hide from the law,” Brig. Gen. Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr., PRO-3 chief, was quoted as saying.



“We will sustain this momentum and maintain the same intensity in all our operations. Team PRO-3 remains steadfast in its mission to protect our communities and deliver swift and fair justice.” (PNA)