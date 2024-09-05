CA declares protection order issued by Davao court for KOJC 'null and void'

THE Court of Appeals (CA) in Cagayan de Oro City (CDO) has declared the temporary protection order (TPO) issued by a Davao court in relation to the ongoing search for Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy null and void.

In an order dated September 3, 2024, the 22nd Division of the CA-CDO said the Davao Regional Trial Court Branch 15 “has acted without authority in taking cognizance of the Amparo case.”

“It follows that the issuance of the TPO has no basis,” the order reads, noting that the TPO dated August 27 is "hereby declared null and void."

The CA directed the concerned Davao court to forward the records of the case to the RTC in Quezon City in accordance with the directive of the Supreme Court.

In an order, Judge Mario Duaves of the Davao City RTC Branch 15 granted the Petition for the Writ of Amparo sought by the KOJC, noting that the restrictions and control imposed Davao police over and within the compound of KOJC and JMCFI (Jose Maria College Foundation) “noticeably trampled not only the property rights of the petitioners, its officers and members but also the exercise of their religious freedom and academic rights, which are guaranteed by the Constitution.”

It ordered the PNP to immediately cease and desist from any act or omission that threatens the life, liberty, security, or property of the petitioners, specifically including the removal of all forms of barricades, barriers, or blockades that obstruct access to and from the subject compound.

This order also covers hindrances to the petitioners' religious, academic, and proprietary rights and their pursuit by its officers and members within and around the premises.

This, however, did not stop the PNP's ongoing operations, which began in the early morning of August 24, although they did heed the court’s order to remove barricades and barriers.

On its 12th day, the Davao police led by its director, Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, were scouring the 30-hectare KOJC Central Compound in Buhangin, Davao City in an attempt to arrest Quiboloy, who has a standing arrest warrant for human trafficking and child and sexual abuse along with five other KOJC leaders. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)