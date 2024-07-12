CA: Freeze Alice Guo’s assets

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has ordered the freezing of assets of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo amid allegations of her links to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo), Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said Thursday, July 11, 2024.
In a statement, Gatchalian said the CA granted the petition of the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) that seeks to freeze the assets of several individuals, including Guo and her alleged business partners: fugitive Zhiyang Huang, money laundering convict Baoying Lin, and all other individuals and syndicated groups linked to human trafficking, money laundering, and other online scamming activities operating in the guise of Pogos.
The order covers bank accounts, properties and other personal assets of the said individuals.
Reportedly, Guo has around P28 billion in her bank accounts while she also owns farmlands.
“This move signifies our commitment to upholding justice and is a critical step in preventing the dissipation of potential proceeds of various crimes, which is essential for safeguarding the interests of the public and maintaining the integrity of our financial system,” Gatchalian said.
“Magtulungan tayong lahat upang palakasin ang ating mga institusyon. Let us promote transparency and accountability at all levels of governance,” he added.
In a statement, the AMLC said these individuals are suspected of orchestrating human trafficking and fraudulent activities through entities such as Zun Yuan Technology Inc., Baofu Land Development Inc., and Hongsheng Gaming Technology Inc.
“The investigation uncovered significant financial transactions and assets amassed by these individuals, raising suspicions of their involvement in money laundering, human trafficking, and other illicit operations,” it said.
“The illicit activities linked to these individuals and entities include the operation of an unauthorized Pogo at Zun Yuan Technology Inc. The investigation revealed that the company engaged in various illegal activities under the guise of Pogo operations, including human trafficking, serious illegal detention, and online scam schemes. These operations were conducted within the premises of Baofu Land Development Inc., which housed numerous workers, including trafficked individuals, who were forced to participate in fraudulent online activities,” it added.
ZYTI, which was leasing a 7.9-hectare property, owned by Baofu near the municipal hall of Bamban was raided by the police in March.
The raid stemmed from a complaint of one of its Vietnamese workers who escaped from the facility. Over 800 employees, including around 500 foreigners, of which 427 were Chinese nationals, were rescued during the raid.
Also found in the compound were several luxury vehicles and huge amounts of cash hidden inside security vaults and an underground bunker and a maze of tunnels.
Guo admitted that she used to own half of the Baofu land but she divested before she won as the town’s mayor.
The raid has prompted the Senate to conduct an investigation on the illegal Pogo, which centered on Guo, who has repeatedly denied links to illegal Pogos.
Earlier, the National Bureau of Investigation said Guo is one and the same person with Chinese national Guo Hua Ping through fingerprint examination.
She earlier maintained that she is a Filipino national with a full blooded Filipina mother. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)