CA: Freeze Alice Guo’s assets

The order covers bank accounts, properties and other personal assets of the said individuals.

Reportedly, Guo has around P28 billion in her bank accounts while she also owns farmlands.

“This move signifies our commitment to upholding justice and is a critical step in preventing the dissipation of potential proceeds of various crimes, which is essential for safeguarding the interests of the public and maintaining the integrity of our financial system,” Gatchalian said.

“Magtulungan tayong lahat upang palakasin ang ating mga institusyon. Let us promote transparency and accountability at all levels of governance,” he added.