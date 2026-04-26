CA issues freeze order vs Romualdez’s assets

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has issued a freeze order on the assets of former House Speaker and Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said Saturday, April 25, 2026.

“Si former Speaker Martin Romualdez, na-freeze na 'yung kaniyang…, may freeze order na. From Court of Appeals kasi doon talaga dinadala ang freeze orders ng [Anti-Money Laundering Council]. Diyan talaga pinakukuha ng court order,” Remulla said in his radio program.

On Friday, the AMLC said in a statement, that the CA issued a freeze order on the properties of “a prominent incumbent legislator.”

It said the order also covers a business associate and a corporate entity that were found to have been involved in the flood control project anomalies.

The AMLC said the CA found probable cause to link their assets to plunder under Republic Act (RA) 7659, to direct and indirect bribery under the Revised Penal Code, and to violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019).

“The freeze order covers a wide range of assets, including 25 bank accounts and 10 insurance policies registered under the name of the said legislator,” the AMLC said.

“They also include 27 bank accounts, 10 insurance policies, and one investment account under the name of the legislator's alleged business associate; and two bank accounts, seven property accounts, and one real estate property registered under the name of the corporate entity,” it added.

Remulla earlier said plunder charges may be filed against Romualdez by May in relation to his alleged involvement in the anomalous flood control projects.

The Office of the Ombudsman also prevented Romualdez from leaving the country for a medical check-up in Singapore last week despite the absence of a hold departure order.

A day after the supposed flight of Romualdez, the Sandiganbayan seventh division issued a precautionary hold departure order against him.

The camp of Romualdez earlier sought the inhibition of the Office of the Ombudsman from any investigation against the former House Speaker, arguing that the body had already prejudged the lawmaker.

Romualdez’s camp said the matter should be referred to an independent and impartial body to ensure that the proceedings are free from any cloud of bias or prejudgment. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)