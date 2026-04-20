CAAP: 175 passengers of PAL Express flight diverted to Iloilo safe

MANILA – The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said Monday all 175 passengers of a PAL Express flight that experienced pressurization issue Sunday afternoon have disembarked safely.

CAAP said the pressurization issue occurred on PAL Express flight GAP 2544 Dumaguete-Manila.

"As a precautionary measure, the flight crew declared an emergency and diverted the aircraft to Iloilo International Airport, where it landed safely at approximately 4:27 p.m.," it said in a news release.

While CAAP said all passengers, including three infants, have safely disembarked the aircraft, it said some passengers have requested for medical assistance and were attended to by airport medical personnel.

In a statement Sunday night, the Philippine Airlines said it is assisting both the passengers and crew.

Meanwhile, CAAP said the pilots involved were asked to report to its Flight Standards and Inspectorate Service as part of the ongoing probe. (PNA)