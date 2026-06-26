CAAP, Bulacan university explore training collab

MANILA – The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced on Thursday that it is exploring a training collaboration opportunities with the Bulacan State University (BulSU).

The move seeks to enhance aviation education and technical capacity building through exploratory discussions.

“Our greatest investment will always be our people. This is why we remain committed to advancing the Next Generation of Aviation Professionals (NGAP) Program," CAAP Director General Raul del Rosario said in a statement.

He added that through the initiative, CAAP aims to ensure that the Philippines continues to build a steady pipeline of skilled, competent and globally competitive aviation professionals.

BulSU’s strategic location near aviation hubs positions the university as a strong partner in advancing aviation training and workforce development, the CAAP said in a news release.

CAAP said representatives of both parties have met last June 24 and explored opportunities for students to participate in specialized training programs, particularly technical courses such as the Basic Airfield Lighting and Power Technician Course.

The Authority noted that investing in human capital is essential in building a resilient, future-ready and globally competitive aviation industry. (PNA)