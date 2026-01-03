CAAP: No untoward incident in PH airports during holidays

MANILA – No untoward incident was reported in any of the 44 commercial airports operated by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) during the holidays.

CAAP airports serviced 731,396 passengers from Dec. 20, 2025 to Jan. 1, 2026, CAAP information officer Bea Bernardo said in a message on Friday.

The country's main gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), had 4.86 million international and domestic passengers throughout December.

Passenger traffic at the NAIA reached 52.02 million in 2025, according to its private operator, the New NAIA Infra Corp.

In terms of security screening, no untoward incident was recorded in all Philippine airports during the holidays, Office for Transportation Security Administrator Gilberto Cruz said on Friday.

Screeners, however, confiscated sharp objects, flammable items, and chemicals from passengers, he added.

"It's important that they check the prohibited items. Don't accept baggage from strangers, or any if they do not know what's inside it," Cruz told the Philippine News Agency in an interview.

Those who are traveling post-New Year are advised to plan ahead, be early at the airport, and check their travel requirements.

"We also urge them to take care of their personal belongings and heed the rules in (airport) terminals. Coordinate with authorities if they notice any suspicious situation," Cruz said.

Government agencies, he said, continue to ensure safe and orderly travel this season.

"That's also the directive of the President, to assist passengers and ensure they are comfortable, especially those heading back to Manila," he said. (PNA)