CAB lowers fuel surcharge to Level 13 in June 1-15

MANILA – The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) has lowered fuel surcharge, from the current Level 15 to Level 13, for the period covering June 1-15, 2026.

Under Level 13, passengers could expect the fuel surcharge for domestic flights to range between PHP423 and PHP1,237, and from PHP1,396.74 to PHP10,385.42 for international flights, depending on the distance.

This is a slight relief from the current Level 15, wherein rates range from PHP491 to PHP1,436 for domestic routes, and from PHP1,621 to PHP12,056 for international destinations.

Fuel surcharge is an extra fee that airlines may collect in addition to the base fare to cover the costs incurred from oil price volatility.

CAB has been implementing the 15-day price monitoring and implementation cycle for fuel surcharge imposition to mitigate the impact of fuel price surge on air travel costs.

The interim measure shall be in effect until the current situation stabilizes, or as may be revised or revoked accordingly.

In an advisory on Thursday, the CAB said airlines intending to impose or collect fuel surcharges must file their application with the Office of the Executive Director on or before the effectivity period.

The applicable conversion rate for June 1-15 is PHP61.45 to the U.S. dollar, it said. (PNA)