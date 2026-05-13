CAB lowers fuel surcharge to Level 15 in May 16-31

MANILA – Fuel surcharge in May 16-31 is down three notches, or from Level 18 to Level 15, the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) announced on Tuesday.

Depending on the distance, Level 15 fuel surcharge for domestic routes may range from PHP491 to PHP1,436, while fuel surcharge for international flights could be between P1,621.42 to PHP12,056.

Under the current level, fuel surcharge for domestic flights ranges from PHP593 to PHP1,734, and between PHP1,958.44 to PHP14,561.87 for international flights, depending on the distance.

Fuel surcharge is the extra fee that airlines may collect in addition to the base fare to cover the costs incurred from oil price volatility.

CAB has been implementing the 15-day price monitoring and implementation cycle for fuel surcharge imposition to mitigate the impact of fuel price surge on air travel costs.

The interim measure shall be in effect until the current situation stabilizes, or as may be revised or revoked accordingly.

In an advisory posted on CAB's website on Tuesday, it said airlines intending to impose or collect fuel surcharges must file their application on or before the effectivity period.

The applicable conversion rate for May 16-31 is PHP61.18 to the US dollar, CAB said. (PNA)