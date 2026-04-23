CAB raises fuel surcharge to Level 19

MANILA – The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) has raised the fuel surcharge from Level 8 during the first half of April to Level 19 for April 16-30, based on an advisory posted on its website on Wednesday.

Under Level 19, the fuel surcharge ranges from PHP627 to PHP1,824 for domestic flights, and PHP2,070.77 to PHP15,397.15 for international flights, depending on the distance.

Previously, these were between PHP253 and PHP787 for domestic flights, and between PHP835.06 and PHP6,208.98 for international flights, depending on the distance.

"This interim measure shall be in effect until the current stabilizes, or as may be revised or revoked accordingly," CAB said.

Fuel surcharge is the extra fee that airlines may collect in addition to the base fare to cover the costs incurred from oil price volatility.

To recall, CAB's adoption of the 15-day price monitoring and implementation cycle for the imposition of fuel surcharge seeks to mitigate the impact of fuel price surge on air travel costs.

The applicable conversion rate for April 16-30 is PHP59.95 to the US dollar.

In a statement, AirAsia Philippines said global jet fuel prices have surged to more than double the 2025 levels.

Due to the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, the airline's operational cost base has significantly exceeded initial forecasts.

"While rising fuel costs continue to impact airline business models built on affordable fares, we continue to find ways to keep travel as accessible as possible without compromising the safety and reliability of our flights," AirAsia Philippines said. (PNA)