Cacdac takes oath as DMW chief

BARELY a day since his appointment was announced by Malacañang, Hans Leo Cacdac has taken his oath as the new Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a social media post by the DMW, Cacdac can be seen taking his oath before Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin at the latter's office.

"Led by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Hans Leo Cacdac took his oath as the ad interim Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers," said the DMW.

Cacdac took his oath a day after his appointment as the successor of the late Susan Ople as head of the DMW was announced by Malacañang.

On Monday, he is set to have his first flag ceremony as the DMW Secretary at the agency's office in Mandaluyong City.

Set to be in attendance are all the senior officials of the DMW's key units and attached agencies.

"He is expected to outline the first of a series of directives under his watch," said the DMW in its advisory.

Cacdac is also set to have a short press briefing following the flag ceremony.

Cacdac has been the officer-in-charge (OIC) of the DMW since September 2023 after the passing of Ople.

Prior to his tenure as OIC, Cacdac had been serving as one of the undersecretaries of the DMW. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)