Cacdac welcomes reappointment as DMW chief 

MIGRANT Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac on Saturday, May 25, 2024, welcomed his reappointment as head of the youngest government agency in the country.

In a statement, Cacdac expressed appreciation for his reappointment by President Marcos Jr. after he was bypassed by the Commission on Appointments (CA).

"With a deep sense of gratitude and humility, I receive news of my reappointment by the President as ad interim Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW)," said Cacdac.

"I am profoundly thankful to the President for his trust and confidence in my competence and abilities as I continue to serve as the steward of millions of our beloved overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families," he added.

The official said the agency is committed to being constant guardians of the rights, welfare, and protection of our OFWs.

"Our commitment extends to creating a rights-based environment that ensures fair, safe, and ethical labor mobility, covering every phase of our OFWs’ migration journey," said Cacdac.

He said the agency is also fully committed to transparency and inclusivity.

"We will continue to provide venues for social dialogue with OFW groups and stakeholders in overseas employment, particularly in the areas of policy and program development," said Cacdac.

Earlier, Cacdac was bypassed by the CA after the second regular session of the 19th Congress adjourned sine die.

On Saturday, Marcos reappointed Cacdac as ad interim secretary of the DMW. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)